The Rogersville Middle School Warriors shut out the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles at the Davis Field Monday 30-0.
Garrett Lawson scored two touchdowns, Tyler Wolfe scored one touchdown and Ethan White caught a pass from Noah Redding to score a third touchdown.
The Warriors's record improves to 3-4, and their regular season finale was scheduled for Oct. 7 at Church Hill Middle. Check the Review's Midweek edition for results of that game.
Panthers win high scoring away game
The Church Hill Middle School Panthers defeated Sullivan Central Middle School 66-46 in an Oct. 1 away game.
Seventh grader Gavin Stout put 22 points on the board with 3 touchdowns and 2 -point conversions. The were the first touchdowns of Stut's middle school football career, and hs scored three in one night.
Eighth-grader Brandon Begley contributed to the overall excellent team effort with an interception.
The Panther's entered the Thursday, Oct. 7 game against the RMS Warriors with a 5-2 record.