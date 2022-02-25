There are two things Micah Lawson mentioned to me during our conversation last week about the suicide of his son Alec that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.
He said young people today are bombarded with negativity by social media, they have no “disconnect” or way to escape from it, and they don’t have a positive outlook on life.
He also said Alec’s suicide last November caught him completely by surprise. Micah didn’t find out about the bullying and depression that Alec was struggling with until he read the messages on Alec’s phone.
The common denominator for both of these comments is a cell phone.
When I hear that my nieces and nephews are getting a cell phone as early as 11, 12, and 13 years of age, I’m filled with dread.
Cell phones are a portal into a world of crap that children shouldn’t be exposed to.
My generation didn’t grow up with cell phones and I’m sure Micah’s generation didn’t either. We were a lot better off without them.
Another thing Micah mentioned was that teen suicide was an unheard of thing when he was in high school. I’m probably a little older than Micah, but I could say the same thing. The thought never even occurred to me that one of my classmates might commit suicide.
Get arrested. Get pregnant. Get killed in an accident. That happened a lot at my high school. Never suicide. I’m sure it happened somewhere, but not in the volume we’re seeing today.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released a report stating that suicide is the third leading cause of death for middle and high school age youths in Tennessee.
In Tennessee we lose a young person between ages 10 and 24 to suicide every two and half days.
According to a 2019 survey conducted by the CDC, 19.2% of Tennessee High School Youth said that they had “seriously considered suicide within the last 12 months.”
The CDC report states that suicide is one of the leading causes of “Preventable” death, and many times, young people who attempt suicide exhibit clear warning signs before an attempt.
That means we have an opportunity to recognize these warning signs and intervene. The CDC says that by knowing the warning signs associated with suicide, and knowing how to help, you could save a life.
If I was a parent, I would study up on those warning signs. Another thing I would do is regularly monitor everything that comes and goes out of my child’s cell phone.
Your child has no reasonable expectation of privacy on their cell phone. If I was a teenager with a cell phone, I guarantee my dad would be checking it out every day.
He opened and read very letter I receive in the mail while I was living under his roof, so I know he would have been digging into my cell phone.
It annoyed me me off to have my mail opened, but I understand now why he was doing it. He was keeping tabs on me, trying to keep me on the straight and narrow. Snooping into your kid’s business might save their lives, or at the very least, keep them out of trouble.
Of course you want to try talking to them and treat them like an adult. But when they’re not looking, check that cell phone out. You need to know what your kids are up to, what they’re saying, what’s being said to them, and by who.
The CDC advises that if you or someone you love is struggling with depression and/or thinking about suicide, get help now.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free resource that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for anyone who is in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.
The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors support individuals in crisis.
Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a compassionate, trained Crisis Counselor. Confidential support 24/7, for free.