Hawkins County Rescue Squad recently held its 30th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament this past Saturday, April 20 at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg.
A total of 70 teams entered the tournament competing for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Lunker Cash Awards.
Award winners for the 30th Annual Tournament were:
1st Place: Hunter Hamilton and Ty Ball with 17.50 lbs.
2nd Place: Coy Jordan and Donnie Holder with 16.00 lbs.
3rd Place: Shaun Ramsey and Dustin Buckner with 15.70 lbs.
4th Place: Ronnie White and Jimmy Horton with 15.50 lbs.
Lunker: Eugene France and Timmy Smith 5.60 lbs.
The other results have been posted on our Facebook Page and our website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.
We would like to say a very special thank you to those sponsors who helped make this year’s event possible:
Rural Health Services Consortium, Luttrell Staffing Group, Utility Staffing Group, DeAnna Snyder for Public Defender 3rd Judicial District, Rocky Top Grafix, J. Todd Estep for Public Defender 3rd Judicial District, Michael Gillespie for Hawkins County Property Assessor, JJM Transport, Judy Carpenter Kirkpatrick for Hawkins County Register of Deeds, Mark DeWitte for Hawkins County Mayor, Kelly Markham for Hawkins County Mayor, Golden Dairy, Keith Gibson for Hawkins County Mayor, Ballad Health Hawkins County Hospital, Hawkins Farmers Co-Op, Rogersville Electric Supply, Dodge, Holston Electric/Holston Connect, Hamilton and Long Tax Service, First Community Bank, Smith Auto Parts, Rogersville CDJR, Stacy D. Vaughan for Hawkins County Mayor, William Towler III for Hawkins County Commissioner 3rd District, Robbie Palmer for Hawkins County Commissioner 7th District, Phillip Wilcox for Hawkins County Commissioner 4th District, and Glenda Davis for Hawkins County Commissioner 5th District.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Junior Members were also successful with their Biscuit Fundraiser that was held during registration to help raise money for the Junior Squad. Special thank you to the following that helped make the Junior Fundraiser possible: Lt. Sandra Lewis, Lt. Tim Lewis, Rescue Tech Kevin Cassidy, Kelly Legg, and Liberty Market in Rogersville.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad again would like to thank all the different anglers, sponsors, and our members who helped make this year’s tournament a success.
The funds raised from the event are used for the betterment of our agency to improve the services we provide for the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County.
More information about our agency can be found on our website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org