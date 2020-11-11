Saturday November 7, 2020, Cadets from the Volunteer High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) hosted an academic Brain Brawl and shoulder-to-shoulder Rifle Match with Cadets from Cherokee, David Crockett, and Sullivan North Navy JROTC units.
After three rounds of Naval Science and Trivia questions in the Brain Brawl, David Crocket took 1st Place, Cherokee took 2nd Place, and Volunteer took 3rd Place.
After 20 shots in each position; Prone, Standing, and Kneeling, David Crockett took 1st Place, Cherokee took 2nd Place, and Volunteer took 3rd Place. Cadets competed in a turkey shoot, one shot in standing with the nearest to the bullseye winning a frozen turkey.
The mission of Navy JROTC is to instill in the values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and a sense of accomplishment. Trips to military bases and universities around the region help accomplish this mission by showing Cadets opportunities that await upon completion of High School. Cadets receive academic credit for their enrollment in JROTC while earning community service hours, participating in extracurricular activities, and developing leadership attributes. Cadets have no military obligation for participating in JROTC, but they can receive promotion in the armed forces should they chose to enlist.