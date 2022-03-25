Bethel University Vice President Dr. Kimberly Martin announced the College of Professional Studies (CPS) Dean’s List on Monday.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieved exceptional academic success in the term ending Jan. 31, 2022.
Local tudents making the Dean’s list included Raquel Estepp of Church Hill, and James Purkey of Mooresburg.
To qualify, undergraduate CPS students must have completed a minimum of 12 graded credit hours with a GPA of 3.70 or higher in the term ending Jan. 31, 2022.
“In addition to their normal work, family, and community responsibilities, these students have successfully navigated a global pandemic and the changes that brought into our lives and have excelled academically in the face of trials and uncertainties,” Dr. Martn said. “We are so proud of them.”
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn. The College of Professional Studies is home to all of Bethel University’s adult degree programs, offering both on-campus and online courses.