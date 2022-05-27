Freddie Lee Greer, 46, 1711 Carters Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges including felony evading arrest when he allegedly fled a traffic stop in Church Hill.
CHPD Officer Logan Tate stated in his report that around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday he attempted a traffic stop for a registration violation on Virginia Street.
Tate stated in his report that the vehicle came to a brief stop, at which time the passenger exited and fled on foot.
“While in the foot chase of the passenger I advised the driver, later identified as Freddie Lee Greer, to stop and stay where he was,” Tate stated in his report. “Mr. Greer then accelerated onto Elm Springs Road. I then advised Mr. Greer to stop again. He ignored my commands to stop and was later located on Hoskins Lane.”
A computer check revealed that Greer’s drivers license had been revoked since May 6, 2019, and he also had no proof of insurance.
Greer was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, no insurance and registration violation.
As of Wednesday Greer was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $5,000 bond. He was arraigned Wednesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 8.
At the time of his arrest Tuesday Greer was on probation in Sessions Court stemming from Nov. 15, 2021 guilty pleas to meth possession, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.