The Hawkins County Commission voted 20-0 last week to allow Hawkins County HAZMAT to apply for recognition as a fire department with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Hawkins County HAZMAT chief John Murnane explained to the commission at its Nov. 22 meeting that acquiring an FDID number makes Hawkins HAZMAT eligible for various grants, and equipment through grants.
“We’re still strictly a HAZMAT team,” Murnane said. “It’s not anything that’s going to cost the county anything. It’s just a recognition that the state needs from you guys (on the County Commission) in order to recognize us, to get that fire department I.D. number.”
Murnane added, “This resolution shows the state that the county is recognizing us as an emergency response team.”
Murnane noted that most HAZMAT Teams across the state are affiliated with a fire department. Hawkins County HAZMAT is one of only two volunteer HAZMAT teams in Tennessee, Murnane noted.
Murnane said he spoke to the director of the Fire Marshal’s office who is over the FDID program.
“I asked him about the HAZMAT team getting that number and he said they do have some EMAs and another HAZMAT team in the state that are recognized by this,” Murnane said. “It’s not anything new to the state.”
Surplus logs to Rogersville
In other business at its Nov. 22 meeting the commission voted to surplus logs from a log cabin that collapsed on the hiking trail at Laurel Run Park.
The city of Rogersville has agreed to remove the debris from the collapsed cabin in exchange for being allowed to use salvageable logs for the restoration of the historic Powel Law Office in Rogersville.
Industrial Board member approved
The commission approved the appointment of First Utility District general manager Jeremy Jones to the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
Jones was approved by the IDB at its October meeting to replace the seat that was left vacant after former Church Hill City Recorder Josh Russell was removed from the board. Jones’ term ends Aug. 31, 2026.
Cardinal Way Road
The commission gave its final approval to change AFG Road to Cardinal Way Road at the request of Cardinal Glass which purchased the former AGC Inc. glass manufacturing facilities in Church Hill earlier this year.
The request was on the County Commission agenda in October but was postponed a month to give Hawkins County 911 time to make appropriate changes to the various properties on that road.