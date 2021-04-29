The fate of Mount Carmel’s animal shelter has recently been a major point of contention for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
On the evening of May 20, the public will have a chance to share their input at a scheduled public hearing.
The town currently operates both animal control and shelter services for the stray animals picked up. Due to major structural issues with the shelter building, the board is considering closing the shelter portion of their service while continuing to provide animal control services. Animals currently held in the town’s shelter along with any future animals picked up would be taken to the Hawkins County Humane Society in Rogersville.
Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. told the board that one building contractor had estimated a cost of $40,000 to repair the current shelter. Another one, however, told him he wouldn’t even touch the building.
City Manager Mike Housewright reported in early April that the shelter is now temporarily closed. Animal Control Officer Sherry Sexton is now temporarily transporting all animals she picks up to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
“A service to be proud of has been removed”
Alderman Tresa Mawk read a prepared statement on the matter at the April 22 BMA meeting and expressed her vehement opposition to closing the shelter.
Mawk noted that the town has operated an animal shelter for decades, and she argued that it can be remodeled.
She also argued that transporting animals to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society takes away Mount Carmel residents’ right to pick up their lost animals in their hometown.
“We, among other towns, are not imposing on a shelter already with too many animals, not enough funds, and a poor building themselves,” Mawk said. “God bless those people. May he strengthen their hearts and spirits for what they do.”
She added, “if the Hawkins Co. Humane Society is unable to take the animals, what happens to them then? Are they allowed to roam free with no care for their wellbeing? We did have a shelter that provided food, shelter, safety and human companionship. Medical care was provided by citizens out of their pockets. A service to be proud of has been removed. I find this appalling, I feel anger, and I am sad.”
Just because it was functional doesn’t mean it was safe
“The facility IS substandard, it is unsafe,” Housewright told the board. “That’s how we wound up with the Humane Society partnership. If you all desire to rebuild the facility, that’s fine, but I cannot in good conscience keep people and animals in that facility. Just because it has been functional to date doesn’t mean that it was ever safe. As a matter of fact, the moment it was constructed, it was substandard.”
Alderman John Gibson reminded the board that the shelter only took in 62 animals in 2020, but the cost to operate animal control and the shelter was roughly $66,000.
“That’s $1,064 per animal that comes through the door,” Gibson said. “There’s cheaper ways that animals can still be taken care of... The amount we’re spending on animal control is just too much.”
He suggested that the board discuss the animal control budget at their May 13 scheduled budget workshop.
He added, “Before we look at anything else with animal control, I think we need to first decide how much money as a town we’re willing to spend on animal control because $66,000 is not the best expenditure in my opinion.”
He also asked Lunsford to bring all available spending and animal population records to that meeting to the board can compare cost and usage through the years.
Lunsford told the board at the April 8 board workshop that, for the 62 animals that were taken in during 2020, this would have only cost the town $8,000 had they been transported to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
HCHS requires a $150 fee per animal that is dropped off. This cost includes food, shelter, and any needed medical care.
No other municipalities have a shelter
Alderman Darby Patrick told the board that, in preparation for the meeting, he called seven other local municipalities “from Greeneville all the way to Elizabethton” to see how they structured their animal control and shelter services.
“None of them have a full-time animal control officer, and none of them have a shelter,” Patrick said. “Every one of them sends [animals] somewhere else, and most of the time to the county. They have a partnership with the county.”
He added, “We spend more money than any town around here on animal control.”
Alderman Steven McLain then made a motion to hold a public hearing on the matter at the May 27 6:30p.m. meeting. That motion passed 7-0.
“I’d still like to have a public hearing and let the public voice their opinion because this is a service to them,” McLain said “I have a lot of animals myself, and if we enforced our animal control policy, that number of 62 animals would probably go to 620 — if we enforced what we have on the books to do.”
He added, “I’d hate to see a lot of citizens have to go to Rogersville to go pick them up when we’re paying our animal control officer to take them down there.”