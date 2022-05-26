The Total Justice Project, an advocacy group focused on police reform and “fighting injustice for those who have been falsely accused or falsely arrested,” is calling for the termination of Mount Carmel Police Officer Hunter Jones over an officer involved shooting in January of 2021.
Terence Jones, founder and executive director of the organization, came from New Jersey to speak to the Mount Carmel BMA Thursday evening, saying he had previously submitted a formal complaint against Officer Jones to MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. and the BMA but received no response.
Terence Jones argued that Officer Jones violated the MCPD’s Use of Force policy during the 2021 incident.
“It seems that you (board) and Chief Lunsford are intentionally ignoring a concerned citizen’s complaints against a police officer,” Terence Jones said. “You are violating my first amendment right to file a grievance against Officer Jones and petition the government to fire him for using excessive force.”
2021 officer involved shooting
At around 5 a.m. on January 18, 2021, a Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s deputy spotted a stolen truck that was the subject of a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) traveling along Highway 11W near the Allendale area.
A traffic stop was initiated; however, driver Ciia Hall failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. A Mount Carmel Police Officer then responded to assist.
The pursuit continued into the Kingsport City limits “for several miles,” according to Earhart. Officers were eventually led to the 200 block of Cherokee Village Drive.
“At the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive, the occupants abandoned the truck and got into a car that was waiting nearby,” said Earhart. “As the car attempted to leave the location, the driver reportedly drove toward the Hawkins County Deputy, hitting him. Both the Hawkins County deputy and Mount Carmel officer fired shots, striking two of the occupants.”
According to published reports, 16 shots were fired into the car, which contained five juveniles. Two of the juveniles, including Hall, were stuck.
As a result, Hall would spend over a week in Holston Valley Medical Center to treat his injuries before he was transferred to a juvenile facility.
After officers fired shots, the car, which had also been reported as stolen, continued to drive along Cherokee Village Drive until it reached the 400 block, which led to a dead-end.
There, the occupants reportedly ran from the vehicle. However, the two occupants who were injured were located “a short distance away” and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
“The officer who was struck by the car sustained injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Earhart added. “He has since been released. At least two other individuals were in the vehicle at the time the incident occurred.”
Mayor threatens arrest for disturbing public meeting
The BMA’s public comment policy notes that citizens have up to three minutes to address the board, but the board can take no action on the matter (absent an emergency) during the meeting. Should they choose to address it, it must be put on the agenda for the following month’s meeting.
However, once Terence Jones’s three minutes were finished, he refused to be seated or yield the floor, saying “I have a first amendment right to free speech.”
The back and forth between Jones, Mayor Pat Stilwell and City Attorney Joe May proceeded for 11 minutes.
After Stilwell repeatedly stated the BMA’s public comment policy, and Jones refused to yield the floor, Stilwell said, “You need to leave now or sit down.”
“I need to leave or you’re going to do what?” Jones asked.
“I will have you arrested,” Stilwell replied.
After continued back-and-forth, May suggested Jones take up the matter with Lunsford, the District Attorney, and the TBI.
MCPD to take another look at incident
After Terence Jones spoke before the BMA, he and Lunsford had a private conversation outside that seemed to end on good terms.
Lunsford told the Review that the TBI has already investigated the shooting and concluded that Officer Jones’s actions did not violate the MCPD use of force policy.
“If any of my officers violate policy, they are subject to disciplinary action,” Lunsford told the Review. “That can be anything from a verbal warning to termination.”
He noted that MCPD’s policy requires that formal complaints be made in person, so he previously did not act upon the complaint email received from Terence Jones. During his conversation with Jones, he explained the town’s hiring and firing policy and noted that the BMA did not have the authority to terminate city employees, as the town is governed under a City Manager form of government. As such, the City Manager has the final authority to terminate an employee upon recommendation from the employee’s supervisor.
Both May and Lunsford also advised Terence Jones to take up the matter with the District Attorney and the TBI.
Lunsford told the Review that he does plan to sit down with May and now City Manager Emily Wood to take another look at the investigation.
“If he (Terence Jones) drove nine hours down here, I will give him the respect to re-evaluate,” he said.
The Review will continue to publish updates to this story as they become available.