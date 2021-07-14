After 15 months on the job, Rogersville City School Superintendent J.T. Stroder will resign his position to focus on family matters.
The RCS Board of Education has called a special meeting for Friday, July 16 to discuss the board’s next steps in hiring Stroder’s replacement.
Though Stroder had not responded to the Review’s interview request before presstime Thursday morning, RCS BOE Chairman Reed Matney told the Review that Stroder “has some family matters he needs to take care of.”
“We (the BOE) are just at the point now of evaluating the situation and seeing what we need to do to move forward,” Matney said. “J.T. has done a great job, and we really appreciate him, but sometimes you have family situations that come up that you feel you need to take care of.”
At this point, Stroder’s official last day in the position has not yet been set.
After interviewing six candidates to replace retiring superintendent Rebecca Isaacs, the BOE unanimously chose Stroder in April of 2020.
Prior to his work at RCS, Stroder had served as superintendent in Grand County, Utah, since 2017. From 2012-17 he was superintendent at Gardiner School District in Montana; from 2009 to 2012 he was superintendent at Ingram Independent School District in Texas; and from 2004-09 he was Superintendent of the Camas County (Idaho) School District. Prior to his years as a superintendent Stroder was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Idaho and Texas beginning in 1996.
The COVID-19 pandemic arrived just before Stroder was officially offered the superintendent position, so his entire 15-month stint at RCS took place during the pandemic. Thus, he was immediately tasked with many difficult decisions on how to educate students in the midst of a pandemic.
Matney pointed to Stroder’s leadership during this time as one of his most notable accomplishments.
“I think we’ve come through [the pandemic] well,” Matney said. “We’ve got good staff, a good leadership team, and everything is in place.”
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn also visited RCS in October of 2020 to see the school’s hybrid model of education in action. She called what she saw at RCS “amazing.”
“I think the investments that the district has made over the last decade have clearly paid off,” she said during her visit.
Though the RCS BOE will be tasked with hiring a new superintendent, Matney told the Review that he felt sure that the staff will be ready for the new school year and that the transition will go “smoothly.”