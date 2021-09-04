A Rogersville man with a history of mental health issues was sentenced Wednesday in Hawkins County Criminal Court to six years of community corrections in connection with a 2019 kidnapping arrest.
Joseph Servio Gullo, 36, was arrested on July 14, 2019 after he beat his mother and held her against her will over the course of approximately nine hours.
Prior to that arrest Rogersville police were well acquainted with Gullo, who had been arrested multiple times for threatening neighbors, his mother and resisting arrest.
According to police Gullo suffers bouts of threatening and violent behavior when he doesn’t take his medicine.
On Wednesday Gullo, who was indicted for Class B felony aggravated kidnapping, pleaded guilty before Judge Alex Pearson to one count of kidnapping, a Class C felony.
He faced 8-12 years on the original charge, which was amended at the recommendation of the arresting officer and his mother.
Beginning around 12:20 p.m. on July 14, 2019 Gullo allegedly refused to allow his mother to leave and punched her in the head at one point, drawing blood, when she tried to leave.
The mother later told police that upon Gullo’s arrival that afternoon she became concerned because he was “not acting himself and scaring her.”
At one point she attempted to leave, which is when Gullo allegedly punched her in the forehead, causing a laceration.
At 9:30 p.m., Gullo’s mother reportedly took advantage of a brief moment away from him to run out of the apartment, at which time they were observed by witnesses who called police.
Rogersville police responded to the apartment complex on Arrowhead Drive on a report of a man holding a woman down on the ground while she was screaming for help.
That man, later identified as Gullo, told witnesses not to worry about the woman, his mother, because she was only having a panic attack. Gullo then told them to leave and dragged her into a nearby apartment.
Upon being confronted by police Gullo was reportedly “uncooperative” and had to be tasered before he could be taken into custody. He has either been in jail or hospitalized since that arrest.