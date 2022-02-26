If you have been following along with these columns on Career and Technical Education (CTE) you are likely already familiar with the proposed central CTE facility to be located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park adjacent to the TCAT campus.
The Phipps Bend Joint Venture Board, Hawkins County Industrial Development Board, and Kingsport Economic Development Board have all voted to transfer ownership of the property adjacent to TCAT once the funding for the project has been secured.
An advisory committee was formed to study CTE enrollment data, labor market data, and business/industry survey responses and compiled a list of proposed programs to house in the facility.
The Hawkins County Board of Education pledged up to $2 million toward the project. The Ad Hoc Committee recommended to the Budget Committee of the Hawkins County Commission to match the $2 million commitment from the Board of Education from the COVID relief funding allocated to Hawkins County.
The Budget Committee voted unanimously to send a resolution to the full Board of Commissioners to earmark those funds for this project (meeting March 28th). State legislators are actively working to secure state funding.
School system officials are seeking other grant funds and working to determine the eligibility of funding in Governor Lee’s proposed 2022 budget earmarked for CTE. Thompson and Litton Architecture firm provided pro bono conceptual drawings for the project.
Soliciting support from the private sector
On Thursday, Hawkins County Schools hosted the February Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce general membership breakfast. At the meeting we presented the project to local business and industry leaders, unveiled the conceptual drawings, and gave an update on where we stand in terms of funding.
As the presentation concluded I stood in front of this group of business and industry leaders and unabashedly asked them to consider investing in this project, for the sake of their company and their community.
As we have been saying since we began discussing this facility, we truly believe it will benefit so much more than Hawkins County students. We see this as a cornerstone for recruiting new business and industry to the area, as an avenue to provide additional adult education in partnership with TCAT, and in the context of this latest presentation as a means to assist current business and industry leaders meet their employment needs.
Because of all of that, we believe there is reason for area companies to consider investing in this venture.
The dividends that will be generated will impact this county for generations to come. If we can make this kind of impact on the local laborforce, the local economy stands to benefit by default. Add all that together and the citizens of Hawkins County can expect to reap the rewards of these efforts well into the future.
What can local business and industry to do?
Well, put simply we would like them to consider investing in the project with cold hard cash. How much, you ask? The short answer to that is any investment offered would be greatly appreciated. Realistically we are going to need somewhere in the neighborhood of $9.5-11 million site prep and the building. With the $2 million the Board of Education has pledged, and hopefully another $2 million from the County Commission in a few weeks, that still leaves us $5-6 million shy, so with that in mind we would be willing to accept investments of any amount to help us chip away at that total.
Investing cash might not be an option for some companies, which is understandable under any circumstances, but perhaps even more so in today’s economy.
Fortunately, cash is not the only way local companies could be a part of this project. That total above does not include equipping the classrooms and lab spaces, which as you might imagine can get quite expensive when we are talking about purchasing equipment for construction, nursing skills, mechatronics, HVAC, coding, and culinary arts lab spaces.
In a lot of cases companies are able to donate equipment, often brand new, for projects like this. Of course those sort of donations would be welcomed as well, and in some ways they carry an additional benefit to the company who makes the donation.
What do I mean by that?
Let’s use an HVAC lab for an example. If a local company was willing to donate some equipment for that particular program, in many cases they would be able to donate equipment that their employees are using or working on everyday. The benefit to that is pretty straightforward — our students could be trained on equipment they would likely encounter if they went to work for the company in question — that just makes sense.
We are also hoping to be able to acknowledge companies who invest cash or equipment on a focal point as a visitor would enter the building. Not necessarily for advertisement, but more so to show appreciation for the investment.
For me, the exciting thing about this idea is when local officials are entertaining representatives from companies considering Hawkins County as a new home, we expect they would be brought to tour this facility to see how the school system is working to provide a trained and skilled workforce.
While they tour the building it would be a very powerful illustration of how committed our community is to this effort if we could say something like this: “These companies are all located in or around Hawkins County, but not only that, these companies are also committed to working hand in hand with the school system and have invested in the building you are touring now because they believe in what we are doing.”
I’m not saying that will land every potential new company who visits Hawkins County, but I do believe it would be a powerful arrow in the quiver for the Industrial Development Board and County Commission when they are recruiting these companies.
If you are not a business or industry owner, but want to know how you can help with this project, here is what you can do to help us. Give your County Commissioners a call or send them a message and let them know you support this project and believe it will benefit Hawkins County.
While the Budget Committee will send the proposed resolution to the full Commission with a unanimous recommendation for adoption, that does not guarantee it will be adopted. I’ve spoken with several commissioners, and the response to the project is overwhelmingly positive.
However, it won’t hurt a bit for them to hear support from their constituents, and encouragement to adopt the resolution that will be presented at the March 28 County Commission meeting.