Although he is on his way out of office, Commissioner Mike Herrell told the Review he hopes to do one more thing to help Hawkins County taxpayers before he’s gone.
Herrell told the Review Saturday he will introduce a resolution for the June Hawkins County Commission agenda which would freeze property tax rates and prevent future increases for seniors over 65 and veterans.
The the senior citizen aspect of the resolution utilizes state law approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in the Property Tax Freeze Act of 2007.
“With the budget starting out with a $2 million deficit, and that’s not including the requests for more funding and salary increases, I feel like it’s only a matter of time before we’re looking at another tax increase,” Herrell said. “Before I’m done I’d like to get something in place that protects the most vulnerable residents in our county.”
Although they’re not mentioned in the Property Tax Freeze Act of 2007, Herrell said he believes veterans deserve to be protected from future property tax increases as well.
Herrell will be completing his second term on the county commission on Aug. 30. He chose to run for County Mayor rather than a third term as District 7 commissioner, and was defeated in the May 3 primary.
Herrell’s tax resolution will be on the agenda for the June 27 commission meeting, and it will likely be discussed at the June 20 Budget Committee.
On May 10 the commission received the first draft of the proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget which showed a deficit of almost exactly $2 million.
There are also requests for recurring new spending to give an across the board 5 percent cost of living pay raise to all county employees who are paid from the general fund, which is projected to cost $400,000.
Another request from the sheriff’s office to equalize the salaries of jailers and road deputies is projected to cost up to $150,000 in recurring expenses. There are other substantial recurring spending increases including an additional $120,000 for Hawkins County Central Dispatch to hire new staff and increase their pay.
On June 3 the commission’s Budget Committee will take a look at the second draft of the budget and begin deciding which new funding requests will remain and which will be cut.
What is the Property Tax Freeze Act?In 2007, the General Assembly enacted the Property Tax Freeze which authorizes the county legislative body, by resolution, to adopt the property tax freeze program for seniors.
In order to qualify the property must be at least 65 years of age by the end of the year in which the application is filed. The applicant must own and use the property as the applicant’s principal residence for which the tax freeze is sought in the year of application or reapplication and through the deadline date for application or reapplication.
The tax freeze only applies to the principal residence and no more than the maximum limit for land established by state rules. The state rules establish the maximum size limits for land not to exceed five acres.
The act provides that the income limit for those eligible for the property tax freeze program shall be the greater of weighted average of the median household income for age groups sixty-five to seventy-four, and seventy-five or over, who resided within the county as determined in the most recent federal decennial census.