Some people have questioned my column heading, Always Right, Sometimes Wrong, so let me explain.
Politically, I always lean to the right! I have often said that I am the only true conservative I know. Okay, that phrase is an exaggeration.
Many of my friends identify as conservatives. But most of them, at some time or other, favor retaining their own little entitlements. They want their free stuff. When their personal suckling places, at the government sow’s teats, are in danger of drying up, they will usually vote to keep their milk flowing. That’s why it is so hard to elect true conservatives.
Here are a few examples.
• For seventeen years, I managed an assisted-living facility. The average age of the residents was 86 years. As you might expect, most of them considered themselves to be conservatives. BUT they get scared about losing their Medicare benefits or Supplemental Security Income (which is a pure, unearned welfare handout) and so they usually supported government social programs.
• I have many acquaintances who are public-school teachers. Most of them are conservatives BUT, any time cuts in education expenses are an issue on the ballots, they tend to vote liberal.
• Public and union employees generally vote to retain their benefits and pensions.
• Students will almost always vote to retain low tuitions or to forgive tuition debts.
• Those who are benefitted with the big fat handouts of the nanny state will most likely vote for the candidates who promise to give them free day care, free health care, free housing, free groceries, free college, minimum wage increases, guaranteed living wages, free money, and the list goes on.
I am a constitutional conservative. I value freedom more than comfort. I want the government out of my face and out of my personal life. I want to work for my own paycheck, and I want to keep what I earn. Furthermore, this country is in danger of economic collapse and everything in the budget needs to be trimmed back to a sustainable level. Government spending is dangerously out of control and immoral.
I want a smaller, not larger government. I want a government that upholds and protects our constitutional freedoms and rights. I want a blind and fair justice system. And I want a government that will actually punish criminals. That’s why I always vote conservative without regard for how it might affect my comfort.
So, when the next election cycle is over; if you wake up the next morning to find that the big-government liberals have won, the only ones to blame are those who voted for the liberal candidates who promised the most free stuff.