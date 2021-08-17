Hawkins Libraries want people to know “We’re here, we’re open”

With a newly remodeled reading room, a fresh coat of paint and plenty of reading material, Rogersville’s H.B. Stamps Library is open for your reading pleasure.
In the summer of 2020, repairs to the library’s iconic reading room began. Much of the wood on the exterior of the room was rotten and the paint was badly chipping. Most of the windows were also single paned glass, which allowed energy to escape. Hawkins Co. Building Inspector Steve Nelson explained at the time that the rotten wood was replaced with Hardieplank®, which is a concrete composite material that doesn’t rot and isn’t attractive to insects. The many windows that surround the room were then replaced with updated, multi-pane glass.
Because Rogersville City and Hawkins County share the responsibility and cost of repairs to the library, it was agreed that the city pay 60 percent of the cost and the county pay 50 percent.
The entrance to both the library and the adjoining Rogersville Senior Center were also updated to meet ADA (Americans with Disabilities) standards. There is now an ADA-compliant ramp as well as doors that open on both sides when a button is pressed. Federal regulations require all public buildings to meet ADA compliance by 2023, and the county has been working over the past two years to get all buildings up to code.
“I have to say that the county maintenance guys were just marvelous through these renovations,” H.B. Stamps Branch Manager Melissa Montgomery said. “There were a lot of things that had to be brought in on 18-wheelers, which will not make it into our parking lot. There were a lot of last minute calls to (Maintenance Manager) Kip (Pearson), and they were gracious enough to meet them and bring the materials up here to us.”
Sadly, just before the new reading room was completed, the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and caused many businesses and services to temporarily close. This also caused delays in shipping the materials necessary to complete the renovations. During this time, Hawkins Co. Libraries offered curbside pickup to patrons, and the H.B. Stamps staff also took the opportunity to further freshen up the space with all new carpet, LED lighting and paint. They also got some new computer stations, chairs and bookshelves and rearranged some furniture to make the space seem more inviting.
The Hawkins Co. Library Board of Trustees voted in August of 2020 to allocate $30,000 for these interior improvements at H.B. Stamps. Montgomery told the Review that these funds came from existing restricted funds that were set aside for building improvements years ago. Library staff and volunteers provided some of the labor, but lights and carpet were installed by local businesses who went through a bidding process. The facility had actually been in use for over 40 years with little to no improvements in that time.
“Just about everybody who has come in has complimented how nice and open it is,” Montgomery said. “That’s what we were envisioning too--having it open and inviting. Everybody loves the reading room. It’s got a really pretty view.”
"We're still here"
Though the county’s libraries opened back up to the public in May, Montgomery said she wants to ensure that the public is aware of their hours and all they now have to offer.
“We want to get people interested in coming by and let them know we’re here, we’re open and we’re back to our regular hours,” she said.
System Director Yvonne Woytovich told the Review that masks are still required in all libraries throughout the county for unvaccinated individuals.
“We continue to sanitize materials when they are returned,” she said. “We also sanitize computer workstations after each use. Branches may limit the number of people in the building on an as-needed basis to allow for social distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks are available for the public at all locations.”
Ongoing activities
H.B. Stamps is currently offering an ongoing book sale that will run each day until further notice. Montgomery explained that, to keep the inventory fresh, she routinely pulls books that have not been checked out in two to three years and places them for sale or donates them to the county jail. Patrons have also donated books to be included in the sale.
Church Hill’s Mystery Book Club resumes on August 23, 2021, and H.B. Stamps’ resumes in September. The Surgoinsville Library has children’s story time every Monday at 1:00 p.m., and children’s story time will resume at Church Hill and Rogersville in September.
All libraries will also be closed on September 6 in observance of Labor Day and on September 15 for an all staff training day. A calendar of events with detailed information is available on the system’s website, www.hawkinslibraries.org as are any updates regarding COVID-19 and library operations.
Each branch’s hours of operation are as follows:
Rogersville H.B. Stamps Memorial Library:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Surgoinsville Public Library:
Monday, Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Thursday: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Church Hill Public Library:
Monday: 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday: 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.