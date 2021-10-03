The history of New Providence Presbyterian Church, Maxwell Academy, and the cemetery is so rich in heritage.
No records exist before the 1790’s. It is recorded that there were approximately fifty families in the congregation at that time. The church is one of the three oldest continuously operating Presbyterian congregations in Tennessee.
It was formed in Carters Valley in the home of William Armstrong who had come from Virginia and belonged to a Presbyterian church there called New Providence. They had circuit-riding preachers instead of full-time pastors. Many called the area the “Armstrong Settlement.”
The original church, built of logs, was up Carters Valley Road. I read that it was near Bradley Creek, but also read that it stood on the east bank of Renfro Creek. The first cemetery is there also.
The church was established in the 1780’s. According to my research, in 1780, Reverend Samuel Doak and Reverend Charles Cummings established the church. They also led the first services. Reverend Doak was the first Presbyterian minister to settle in what is now the state of Tennessee.
Even back then, the church building was used as a school. A separate building for the school was built in 1816. After the original building, it was rebuilt several times. The ministers of the church were the teachers.
Maxwell Academy was established in 1852 and was named in honor of Captain George Maxwell who fought in the Battle of Kings Mountain. The Academy operated under the New Providence Church until 1907.
And then, it was used by the Hawkins County School System until 1954. The original building burned and was replaced by the current one in 1901. There are two large rooms. Each of the teachers’ desks were on a raised platform in front. Take a peek into the building and see how beautiful it is.
As many had come from an area in Virginia, they named their congregation after a New Providence Church in Virginia. Then in 1797, they had approximately 50 families.
Their congregation grew. In 1826, they had approximately 180 additions to their membership. The church has had several buildings through the years. As they needed more room, they rebuilt. One building was made of logs, one of bricks. One looked like a large frame house. This was used until 1866 near the end of the Civil War.
Then another building was built and burned in 1892. The current building was built in 1892-1893.
Membership decreased as some members moved to Missouri. Some left to start a new congregation and Negro members started a church of their own.
Entering the church is a special treat. The building has beautiful woodwork; it is about the most beautiful and unique that I have seen around and above all the doors.
The wooden pews are made beautifully and the cushions on the pews are very nice. The educational wing was added in the early 1940’s. It could not be completed because WWII began and the addition had to wait. It was finished after the war. The bell tower is especially nice.
The cemetery is of historical interest. There are graves of Revolutionary War soldiers, Civil War soldiers, and many from WWI, WWII, and Vietnam, as well as their family members. Some of the names in the cemetery are Haverly, Amis, Boyd, Phipps, Campbell, Miller, Armstrong, Crow, Garrett, Lyons, and many others.
The current pastor is Anthony Barnette. He is serving three churches: New Providence Presbyterian, Cedarview in Kingsport, and Mt. Herman Presbyterian in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
From Rogersville, drive up 11-W.
Be looking on the left for a historical marker about Maxwell Academy and New Providence Presbyterian Church. Turn left on Stoney Point Road.
Travel just a short distance and you will see Maxwell Academy building on the left. Just a bit further on the right, turn right up to the church and cemetery.
Nancy Thomasson enjoys visiting and researching historic churches and cemeteries across the region. You can email her at turngravesintogardens@gmail.com