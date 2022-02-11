Of One Accord ministry released its annual report this week indicating through God’s Divine help and often intervention, the year ended as a “Job Well Done.”
In recent years the ministry had topped $5 million in goods and services provided in recent years.
Although COVID has curtailed some programs over the past two years, God continued to use the ministry’s small staff and volunteers to serve 78,669 people with goods and services valued at $4,397,886.
“We look back and see it was all God,” said ministry director Sheldon Livesay. “He exponentially used those of us involved to fulfill His mission here in Appalachia, East Tennessee, and beyond.”
Highlights from 2021
In 2021, the Food Lion Grocery Chain recognized Of One Accord Ministry as the most outstanding ministry in the nation across their network.
The ministry now operates out of 8 locations serving all of Hawkins and Hancock Counties.
The 3 food pantries in Rogersville, Church Hill and Sneedville served 30,442 people with 1,351,302 pounds of food.
The meals on wheels program operated delivering or serving 7,196 meals. The Lunchbox bus program got a late start but served 2,967 meals during July.
Mission teams began to overcome COVID fears and ventured out to do 5 home repairs an eye clinic and 2 dental clinics.
Another 1,838 people received free winter coats, 4,588 received free or reduced items through the thrift stores and 2,700 received items through mass distributions.
During Christmas season, 5,400 people benefited from Thanksgiving food boxes and 5,935 through Christmas food boxes.
Another 1,578 children were served at Christmas along with 2,656 other family members; and 1,204 fully loaded Christmas backpacks were distributed along with wrapped gifts for each child.
The Medical Clinic in Church Hill saw 500 patients, provided 4,198 prescriptions and 856 free labs and other services.
The Heaven’s Bell diaper pantry also in Church Hill served 973 people with 76,613 diapers.
The Mission Drug Recovery program in Sneedville provided services for 9,202 encounters which included sending 11 clients to long-term rehab facilities. They operate a pregnancy support center, mentor programs in the school system and life-skills programs in the justice center whose figures are also included.
Looking ahead to 2022
Of One Accord is releasing goals for 2022 asking residents to join them in prayer every day for Of One Accord and other outreach programs.
Across from the Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville is Market Place.
The back of the building has never been able to be fully used due to building codes. All required paperwork is completed, drawings complete, and soon a sprinkler system is to be installed so the building can be approved and finished to house Mission Teams when they come to Tennessee each summer to do home repairs and other programs.
There is also another building in Mount Carmel owned by the Ministry. The goal is to see it finished in 2022.
Many know that Of One Accord has acquired the Vision Clinic across the street next to the Dental Office.
The Clinic offeres 3,200 sq ft of space to use. It has been renamed to the Of One Accord Vision Center, housing ministry offices along with Global Missions and is currently expanding.
In Sneedville, the Mission received state recognition for its work in Drug Recovery, and has purchased and is remodeling a house for a half-way house. The half-way house will offer them a place upon parole to start life over.
The bottom line is since 1988 there have been 3,000 people come to Christ locally and 75,000 through overseas efforts.
Livesay expresses his greatest thanks for the outpouring of community support that is reflected in this outstanding report.