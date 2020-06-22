ROGERSVILLE — A Davis Drive resident was arrested recently and charged with multiple drug-related offenses in connection with a methamphetamine manufacturing operation that was in its early stages.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Harrell said in a report that Jody Lee “Jr.” Horner, Jr., 26, of Rogersville, was arrested on June 14, 2020 on charges of:
• Promoting the manufacture of methamphetamine;
• Maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold;
• Manufacture / delivery / sale of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of methamphetamine; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harrell said that about 8 p.m. on that date, he came in contact with Horner at the Rogersville Walmart where the suspect was being detained by the Rogersville Police Department on a shoplifting complaint.
Horner, he said, was in possession of an electric grinder, and added that the Sheriff’s Office had prior information that the suspect, earlier in the day, had been “purchasing items commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine”.
Horner admitted to authorities, the report states, that he “had started the process to manufacture methamphetamine” and that all the items were located at an address in the 100 block of Davis Drive, in an outbuilding where he and his girlfriend live on property belonging to a relative of his.
At that address, permission was given to search the structure where officers noted “a strong ether smell coming from the outbuilding, and four empty cans of starter fluid were located just outside the door”.
Inside the building authorities found lithium batteries, 72 (30mg.) pseudoephedrine tablets, plastic tubing, approximately 25 (30mg) pseudoephedrine tablets loose inside a plastic container, one gallon of muriatic acid, three bottles of acetone, two “gassers”, coffee filters, dry ice, a gas can converted into a generator, and a two-liter bottle of an ether mixture, all of which “are commonly used in the manufacturing process of methamphetamine”.
Also located at the residence were syringes, digital scales, several small bags, five bags (approx. 48 grams) of a green plant-like material believed to be marijuana, and one bag of crystalline substance (weighing approx. 0.4 grams) believed to be methamphetamine.
Both the green material and the crystalline material were sent to a TBI lab for identification.
A June 17, 2020 arraignment date was set for Horner in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court.
