Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott was bustling Sunday (Feb. 13) with what seemed to be a gathering of the Who’s Who of Tennessee.
But that is exactly what happened as the most outstanding volunteers in both an adult and youth division gathered for the state recognition.
Last month James Shackelford (adult) and James Jenkins (youth) were given recognitions locally at the Rogersville Chamber Breakfast with excellent Review write-ups. But most Hawkins County residents are unaware there is an invitation for Recognition Recipients to come to Nashville to a statewide Recognition.
Jim Snell, executive director of the Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards has a team of people that spend an entire year planning the Awards Banquet complete with gourmet catered meal.
A catalog of recipients is at every table place setting and reading through the accomplishments of Recipients was nothing short of incredible. Youth from 12 to adults through 98 were honored for starting organizations, or volunteering in unique ways to impact their communities.
After an introduction by board chair Donovan Robertson, Jennifer Kraus, News Channel 5’s morning anchor takes the stage and reads through every word of the accomplishments as Recipients made their way to the stage for recognition.
Governor Bill Lee could not attend this year. He did a video Thank You and Miss Tennessee’s Amelia Collins was on hand to hand each Recipient a keepsake plaque with their name and have photos made offering lifetime memories of the event.
Every year, 1.6 million Tennesseans volunteer more than 137 million hours of service, contributing the equivalent of $3,3 billion to Tennessee’s economy. Donovan Robertson said, “these recipients are the backbone of our great state, and by giving of their time and talents to fulfill needs which would otherwise go unmet, they embody the spirit of giving.”
One would think Tennessee, the “great Volunteer State” would be number 1 in volunteers across the nation, but the report Sunday was no, not yet, there is still room for improvement.
In fact, it was mentioned, during COVID, some volunteers left their posts and left critical voids in community ministries being able to continue the service they have always given. New community organizations are surfacing across the state like Connections ( www.yourvolunteerconnection.com ) in Hawkins County, identifying potential volunteers and helping direct them to fulfilling places to give of their service.
The statement is often made, we couldn’t do it without you. That is certainly true of the vital component of volunteers in Hawkins County and across the state.
Governor Volunteer Stars Awards become open each fall with applications available through the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce taken through October. Judges are selected and judged on a point basis with Recipients chosen in January.