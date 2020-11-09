Lyons Coronet Osborne, age 44, of Rogersville, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Patrice Miller Osborne; wife, Paula Hall Osborne; grandparents, George Lyons and Muriel Miller, and Will and Hazel Osborne; and several aunts and uncles.
He was a graduate of Cherokee High School and enjoyed art and music. Lyons was a very likeable, generous, and kind person who will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his father, Oscar “Gary” Osborne; uncle, Lawrence Osborne; several cousins; and a host of friends.
The graveside service will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Sizemore-Rogers Cemetery in Eidson.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.