Coming off his eighth NASCAR Cup Series victory of 2021 Sunday in Texas, Championship points leader Kyle Larson is among the drivers on the entry list for the $10,000-to-win Castrol FloRacing Night in America Wednesday night at Volunteer Speedway
Larson will be joined by Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series regulars Jonathan Davenport of Blairsville, Georgia; Jimmy Owens of Newport, Tennessee; Mike Marlar of Winfield, Tennessee; and Tyler Erb of New Waverly, Texas; along with World of Outlaws Late Model Series champion Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Illinois; plus Bobby Pierce of Oakwood, Illinois; Tanner English of Benton, Kentucky; Ryan King of Seymour, Tennessee; Hudson O’Neal of Martinsville, Indiana; Boom Briggs of Bear Lake, Pennsylvania, and several others including East Tennessee chauffeurs Vic Hill of Morristown, Jensen Ford of Johnson City, Cory Hedgecock of Loudon, and Steve Smith of Powell.
Pit gates open Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. ... Drivers meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m., with hot laps at 6:30 p.m., followed by green flag racing.
Adult grandstand admission $30, kids (5-10) $10, with ages 4-and-under free. Adult pit admission $40, kids (5-10) $20, with ages 4-and-under free.
Along with running of the Castrol FloRacing Night in America $10,000-to-win Super Late Model main event, there will also be racing in Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive.
For those unable to attend, the event will be broadcast live around the world to subscribers of FloRacing.
Volunteer Speedway is located just off I-81 at Exit 23 in Bulls Gap.
For more information contact Volunteer Speedway at (423) 235-5020 or visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com