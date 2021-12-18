Recently I spent some time with Gloria Culver at Crockett Creek Vintage Market and took some pictures which I posted online. So much fun trying on hats and looking at the amazing artistic wares she has available.
While I was there I looked throughout the shop and lots of my friends also have booths and displays. Made my way to Array of Hope and Flowers by Wanda as well.
It’s definitely one stop shopping with everything you want or desire. It’s interesting to see what’s on offer. Duck Duck Goose has some really cool stuff. All the vendors are passionate about what they do and it shows.
Gloria said “My creative mind is much faster than my hands anymore but I still love working on or creating something new. As you can see, my heart is making children’s things that cause them to use their brains and imagination to create for themselves.”
“I began sewing in the 7th grade. Always loved art. My interests changed through the years. Sewing for the girls was challenging with those sequined dresses but still had time for watercolor classes.” Gloria goes on to say. “Mary McCarroll and I had a booth at the Heritage Days for several years. We made over 300 sculpted dolls. Martha Lane hosted Christmas Open House for 10 years and my interest was nativity sets, Santa’s and anything pertaining to Christmas. My late husband, Harold Wilson had Alzheimer’s for about 8 years and my hobbies slowed down for awhile. I started again with new interests. After taking a needle felting class at Tennessee Tech I started felting sheep, Santa’s and now felted jewelry.”
Gloria concluded by saying,” My booth has many things from children’s reading pillows, machine embroidered tea towels, bibs, and masks. My newest are traveling doll houses and beds in a little suitcase. Great for imaginative playtime. Who knows what is next? I always thought I would write a book “A Hundred Ideas Using a Tuna Can.”
Megan Hurley messaged me, “Katie Conro and I enjoy having a booth at the Crockett Park Vintage Market. We were recommended to check them out early on when we first moved here some 4 years ago and it wasn’t long before we were nestled in. Katie and I take pride in being able to share the art we create on the farm that we live on and becoming a part of the community out here. We use clean energy, solar and hydro electricity. Our art is either made from nature, inspired by nature or upcycled . I definitely love to help with custom projects ranging from sewing, macrame’, wood burning, and painting. I am working on incorporating more nature in my art utilizing the woods around me. To check out my work and to reach me: cloversionsshop on Instagram cloverversionsshop@gmail.com”
Array of Hope is a multi-dimensional ministry here to serve our community. We have a free clothing program as well as other ministry opportunities. We are thankful for all that God has done in our lives and we express that in our daily lifestyle.
We have a thrift store and daily specials that allow us to meet the overhead costs and then reach out to those around us with food, clothing, Thanksgiving and Christmas Blessings.
We have a free clothing program that helps the underprivileged in the area as well as the homeless and the hurting. We make ourselves available to the needs of our community our top priority. Volunteers are greatly loved and appreciated. Donations must be in great quality condition. Thanks for helping us help others.
Crockett Creek Vintage Market is located at 315 Armstrong Road Rogersville Tennessee 37857. Phone : 423 500 1025 open 10am — 5pm Monday through Friday and Saturday closed Sunday
Crockett Creek Vintage Market now has a couple of vendor spaces available. Sell your antiques, vintage, collectibles, and handmade items . Come by or call for more information. Don’t forget your furry friends this Holiday Season. CCVM carries Moochies local made artisan crafted pet treats in a variety of flavors. Non GMO, no preservatives, and gluten free.
Melissa Nelson has an incredible display made by Michael Trenholm and as she said it’s perfect. Her wonderful smelling candles are waiting for you in all their glory surrounded by beautiful artwork . Melissa has lovely boxed collections available for Christmas and I posted pictures online. Be sure to see and smell for yourself because you are in for a deliciously delightful experience.
Wanda Seaton said,”Flowers by Wanda has been in business since 2001. Moved the business to Rogersville 2011 and it has been a great decision. So many of the customers from Rogersville have become great friends. I would like to thank each and every one who does business with me. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and God Bless all.”
Before I left it started raining and I forgot my umbrella. Unbelievably they had the most wonderful umbrella perfectly made just for me with all the historic houses and businesses in Rogersville printed on it. And like my undercover unicorn bracelet it was the only one.