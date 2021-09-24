Mount Carmel will be hosting a Fall Festival in partnership with Mount Carmel Senior Center Inc. and the Mount Carmel Library on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 3-8:30 p.m., with fireworks beginning at 8:30.
There will be over twenty vendors, food trucks, bouncy houses, and plenty of fun for all ages.
Main Street will be closing down at 1 p.m. to allow for setup.
Detours will be posted. Mount Carmel Senior Center Inc will be hosting a Car Show.
Entry is $15. Same day registration available and all proceeds benefit the Senior Center.
Music Lineup Includes Cripple Creek Gang 3:15; Second Hand Smoke 4:15; The Usual Suspects, Catfish Frye 5:45; and Railway Express 7 p.m.; followed by fireworks at 8:30 p.m.