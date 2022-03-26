Have you ever talked with anyone who was happy to change their clock twice a year?
I can’t say that I have ever heard that from anyone.
Well, if the U.S. House of Representatives passes the bill sent to them by the Senate, we’ll not have to worry about that after November 2023. If the bill passes in the House, the entire country would abolish the need to move our clocks back an hour every fall.
The bill is being called the Sunshine Protection Act, and is sponsored by a bipartisan group of senators that includes Ed Markey (D — MA) and Marco Rubio (R-FL). The bill moves to keep the U.S. in Daylight Savings Time, the time zone that we’re currently in after losing an hour of sleep on Sunday, March 13.
Passage of the bill would mean the entire country would abolish Standard Time, the period between November and March, and thus the need to move our clocks back an hour every fall.
Disrupts circadian sleeping patterns
Daylight savings would become permanent starting in November 2023, though the legislation affords states and localities the individual power to reinstate clock-changing locally.
It would mean the end of dark November afternoons, which bill proponents say only come with negative public health and energy consumption outcomes.
Proponents say the biannual transition of ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’ disrupts circadian sleeping patterns, causing confusion, sleep disturbances and even an elevated risk to heart health. Year-round daylight saving time could also decrease the likelihood of fatal car accidents, which jump six percent in the days following the time change.
Sen. Markey said that he championed the bill in part for its energy savings potential. Gaining an hour at the end of each day should prevent houses and office buildings from cranking up both heat and lighting indoors to compensate. Studies on this have been mixed, however.
Markey went on to call changing the clocks a “tired tradition,” reflecting a widely-held belief by critics that the practice is no longer necessary for the modern economy.
The history of DSL
Daylight Savings Time was first enacted in the U.S. in March of 1918 as a way to conserve fuel and tack on an hour to the end of the work day during World War I. Both served the aim of conserving resources that the country intended to use for battle.
The law establishing daylight saving time was repealed on August 20, 1919, when the war was well over. Certain sections of the law, which had established standard time zones, remained in effect.
The need to tinker with the clock came up again during the second world war, in 1942, when the U.S. Congress again passed a law implementing daylight saving time.
From its beginning, daylight saving time required both explanation and persuasion. Papers like The Washington Times informed readers about the first implementation of the idea in the United States with full page stories. In addition to explaining the change, articles suggested that understanding daylight saving time should be easy, proclaiming that “There is no occasion for the slightest confusion in the matter of daylight saving.”
The stories of that time were printed among headlines and articles chronicling the progress of the first world war.
Had nothing to do with farming
You may have heard that daylight savings time was actually enacted to give farmers more time in the fields, but this is a myth. In fact, the agriculture industry actually lobbied against the legislation in 1918. They opposed the measure because farming schedules are based on sunrise and sunset not the clock.
The measure was far more popular in urban areas, where wartime gardeners cultivated a host of available spaces, and with retailers. The agriculture industry lobbied for the repeal of daylight saving time that Congress passed over President Wilson’s veto in 1919.
Critics say the practice is no longer necessary for the modern economy.
Markey also stated that it’s really straightforward. “Cutting back on the sun during the fall and winter is a drain on the American people and does little to nothing to help them,” he said.
Personally I think it’s an idea whose time has come. I think it serves no real purpose and only confuses people and makes them less productive for the couple weeks out of the year following the changes. Hopefully, the House of Representatives will see it the same way.