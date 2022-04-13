The Hawkins County Board of Education and Central Office recent addressed staffing shortage concerns at Clinch School, and hope to be able provide that school with additional instruction space for CTE programs.
Clinch School is the smallest K-12 school in Tennessee with graduating classes usually fewer than a dozen students. Parents recently expressed to the Review that due to their school’s size and remote location they feel that their needs are sometimes overlooked.
That sentiment was also recently expressed to Board vice-chairman Debbie Shedden who represents Clinch School in District 6.
Shedden and several other school officials met with parents at Clinch School on March 18 to address concerns about a shortage of teachers on campus, and that some classes were being taught online only.
Also in attendance for that meeting were District 4 board member Tecky Hicks, Director of Schools Matt Hixson, High/Middle School Supervisor Thomas Floyd; and personnel director Teresa Drinnon.
“They had an issue regarding staffing, and several of the classes were virtual for math and science,” Shedden told the BOE at its April 7 meeting. “Our administration has worked on this issue and we were able to place the district’s STEM coordinator back at Clinch until the end of the school year to assist with high school science and math courses. Looking forward to next year we have positions posted, and we now have five individuals who have applied for these positions.”
Another area of concern raised by parents was the need for additional facilities to teach CTE (Career Technical Education) programs.
Clinch Middle School science teacher Josh Couch had indicated that the STEM curriculum he teaches would be flexible enough for him to teach vocational subjects such as welding, auto mechanics, plumbing, electricity, carpentry, and others.
But, they need a facility to make that happen. During a campus walk-through last week Couch showed Shedden, and well as District 7 board member Judy Trent and other school administrators a location where that new CTE facility could be located.
Shedden reported to the Board that she is requesting funds be earmarked in the 2022-23 school budget to build a CTE facility at Clinch for those courses.
“With this facility industry leaders — as well as TCAT (instructors) — could be invited in to Clinch to teach,” Shedden said. “The vocational industry, as we all know, is growing leaps and bounds, and as so many of the Baby Boom generation are in retirement, these jobs are hard to fill right now.”
Shedden added, “Our regional high schools have a full vocational program, however, the Clinch students don’t have that opportunity.”
Shedden noted that the BOE could utilize $50,000 budgeted each year for facilities to construct this new CTE facility for Clinch.