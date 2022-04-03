Nutrition: You've got to stop eating like a kid

We all know we need to eat a healthy and balanced diet, but you may be surprised to learn that our nutritional needs change as we get older.
Older adults need fewer calories but generally need more protein and other vitamins and minerals. Keep reading to learn how to eat well even as you get older.
Eating Healthier
As you get older, you may not need as many calories as you did even in middle age. What you do still need are nutrients. So choose foods that are nutrient-dense and avoid empty calories such as those you get from chips, candy, soda and alcohol.
Instead, the U.S. National Library of Medicine says seniors should reach for fruits and vegetables in a variety of types and colors, whole grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy products, seafood, lean meats, eggs, beans, nuts and seeds.
Your diet should also be low in cholesterol and fat, especially saturated fats and trans fats from processed foods. Make sure you also drink enough liquids. Some people can lose their sense of thirst as they get older and some medications can affect your hydration. So make sure to drink enough to keep you adequately hydrated.
Troubleshooting
As your life changes, you may find it more difficult to eat at all, much less to eat healthfully. Try jazzing up your diet and your routine by organizing potluck meals or cooking with friends.
See your health care professionals regularly to stay ahead of medical issues that can make it more difficult for you to eat well, such as dental problems or issues with swallowing.
Add color and texture to your food to make it more interesting if you’re having trouble smelling and tasting your food and plan healthy snacks through the day to make sure you’re getting enough nutrients and calories.
If an illness or disability is making it more difficult for you to eat well, your health care professional may be able to recommend an occupational therapist to work through ways to make it easier for you to eat healthfully.
You may lose your sense of hunger as you age as well; regular exercise can make you hungry and give you an overall sense of wellbeing that can lead to making better health decisions.