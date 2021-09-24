“In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature an episode Wednesday evening on 5-year-old Summer Wells who was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15.
Last week the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson released an update, noting that the Summer Wells investigation continues but there’s nothing new that can be released to the public.
TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said there continues to be more questions than answers in this case.
“We haven’t given up, and we won’t,” Earhart said. “Agents and detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office continue to work daily to determine what happened to Summer.”
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson noted that the spread of misinformation about this case has been a hindrance, especially when that information is submitted as a tip.
“We’re still looking, we’re still searching, we’re still following tips,” Lawson said. “One thing that we need to do is preserve the integrity of this case because we can’t tell everything we’re doing. We can’t tell everything we know. A lot of the stuff we get called on (in the form of tips), we’ve already done several times.”
Earhart asked the public to only share information from official sources.
Misinformation and speculation simply don’t help the case, she added.
“The tips we get and are going through, a lot of it is coming off of social media,” Lawson said. “What we want to do is get more tips we can rely on and help us find Summer. That’s our whole goal, is to find summer.”
It’s been more than three months since 5-year-old Summer Wells disappeared from her home on Ben Hill Road in Hawkins County. Following her June 15 disappearance, there was a 13-day massive search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
Investigators are also seeking a potential witness, believed to have been driving a late 1990s maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a ladder rack and white buckets in the bed.
If you have any information about the Summer Wells disappearance you’re asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
The Summer Wells episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” airs Wednesday, September 29 at 10 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery network.