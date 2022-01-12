We enjoyed our first real snow of the season Thursday, causing early school dismissal, and the Friday closure of schools and government offices.
In typical Northeast Tennessee fashion our pretty white blanket was mostly gone by the weekend.
The Review put out a call on Facebook for readers to preserve the pristine white beauty of this first snow and share it with us.
The response was tremendous and here are some of the best results.
Any photos that didn’t make it into the print edition can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
On Thursday the American Red Cross released a list of “Be Winter Ready” safety tips to help you prepare and deal with the next winter blast.
Red Cross Winter Safety Tips
Wind chill: Avoid staying outdoors for long and wear layers of clothing to stay war. This include mittens or gloves as extremities can get frost bite easily. Make sure to wear waterproof insulated boots and keep feet dry. Get out of the cold if signs for hypothermia or frostbite appear.
Shoveling: Take caution when shoveling in temperatures that are in the teens. Take frequent breaks and be careful not to overexert yourself.
Stay hydrated: Be sure to keep hydrated, especially with warm drinks while avoiding caffeine and alcohol.
Check-Ins: Be sure to check on elderly, disabled or homebound neighbors and family.
Pets: Do not leave your furry friends outdoors! Family pets need to be brought in the home during these frigid temperatures. If that is not possible, be sure to provide them with warm shelter that keeps the cold air and wet conditions out.
Protect your pipes: Prevent frozen pipes in the home by opening cabinet doors and keeping a slow cold-water drip from faucets.
Heating: Do not use ovens or stoves to heat a home. Always keep fireplaces covered with screens and never leave them unattended.
Space heaters: Use these heaters only on level and non-flammable surfaces. Do not place them on carpet, or near bedding or drapes. Keep pets and children away from any heat source. Do not dry clothes on space heaters. Do not plug them into extension cords, only directly into outlets. Never leave the room or go to sleep with a space heater on.
Generators: Never operate a generator indoors. This will cause carbon monoxide poisoning. Follow the manufactures directions for safe setup for your generator.
Driving: Stay off the roads, if possible. Ice is covered by snow and will not be seen easily. Be sure to have a full gas tank for emergency use and to keep your fuel line from freezing. Always carry an emergency preparedness kit in the trunk. Do not pass snowplows and know that overpasses and bridges freeze first.
For more winter weather safety steps, you can download the Red Cross Emergency App for free in app stores or at redcross.org/apps.