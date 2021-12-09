Last Tuesday was December 7th. Some people might not know why that date is very important in United States history. I know because I was reminded every year on its anniversary as a child of its importance by my father, who was a naval aviator during World War II and the Korean War. It was the day Japanese Naval and Air Forces launched a surprise attack on the United States Pacific Fleet which was anchored at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
On Sunday, December 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched hundreds of planes from six aircraft carriers without warning on the unsuspecting U.S. Naval Personnel on the ships below them. The first wave came in at 7: 50 a.m. when most of the sailors were still asleep in their berths. The second wave arrived about an hour later, which after hitting some of the remaining ships in the harbor, fanned out and attacked several army air corps and naval ground bases where they destroyed about 100 still parked planes. The Japanese total for the day was two battleships sunk, five battleships severely damaged, three heavy cruisers severely damaged, three destroyers damaged, and several small support ships sunk. Their intent was to totally immobilize the U.S. Pacific Fleet by destroying all of its capital ships and aircraft carriers. They failed to do this as all three aircraft carriers were in the Pacific Ocean on maneuvers on December 7th, and they only sunk two out of seven battleships. All of the damaged ships were repaired, refitted, and ready for warfare within six months. They had managed to kill 2403 Navy, Marine, and Army Air Corps servicemen and wound hundreds of others. Their biggest blunder was thinking that the U.S. would immediately seek a peace treaty. Instead they unleashed a hatred and desire for revenge from the entire nation against them. As Rear Admiral William “Bull” Halsey said when he arrived in Pearl Harbor two days later and witnessed the destruction: “Before we’re through with ‘em, the Japanese language will be spoken only in hell”. Truer words were never spoken.
By the time the war was over in 1945, we had destroyed the entire Japanese Army and Navy, killed over one million soldiers, sailors, airmen, and civilians, burned Tokoyo to the ground in an incinerary bombing blitz, and dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki literally vaporizing these cities in a matter of seconds. All of the Japanese leaders, generals, and admirals who had planned the attack on Pearl Harbor were dead. This is the only way to fight a war against an Evil Empire, just like Joshua did in the Bible. No prisoners, no mercy, no quarter to be given, and while you are at it, cut off the head of the snake.
My father was stationed in Japan during the Korean War and found the people to be very friendly and pro the United States in 1951. So in only six years since the war ended, there was an intense attitude adjustment by the Japanese people. They are now an ally of the U.S. in the Far East region of the world and a great economic trading partner. How did this sudden turn about happen? Fear of and respect for the military might of the United States of America.
Fast forward to December 7, 2021, the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Joe Biden is our President who sends a message of peace, love, and a new world community to leaders of other nations around the world. Apparently Vladimir Putin of Russia is enjoying this message as he masses troops and military equipment on the border with Ukraine and prepares to launch a surprise attack. Of course, Joe did have a virtual meeting with Vladimir and warned him of “economic and other sanctions” if he invaded. I could tell that Vladimir was scared to death as he smiled and nodded to Joe. Green light for Russia’s invasion.
Likewise, Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, is enjoying Joe’s message. He has been building artificial islands in the South China Sea as jumping off points for a surprise invasion of the island of Taiwan in order to “reunify” it with mainland China. Forget that Taiwan is a democracy and mainland China is a Communist dictatorship and human rights violator. When discussing the issue with Xi, Joe told him there could be “grave consequences” if Xi invaded Taiwan. Xi looked as scared as Vladimir did. Xi now has a Green Light for island hopping.
Kim Jong Un, the North Korean Dictator, has long spoken of “reunifying” Korea. While listening to Joe, I’m sure he has come to the same conclusion as Vladimir and Xi, that Biden is an appeaser who will do anything to avoid an armed conflict. And hey- the Korean War never officially ended as it was suspended indefinitely by an uneasy truce, so couldn’t he just start it up again? Green Light to head South for Kim.
Not to be forgotten, the terrorist strongholds of Iran and Afghanistan. Since they share a common border, could not the Taliban and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard join forces and head west into Iraq and other Middle Eastern Countries and link up with other terrorist organizations? After all, the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan under Joe’s watch was so well planned and executed, why would the U.S. plan to defend Iraq be any different? Green Light for the terrorists.
When Donald Trump was President no world leaders were laughing because they had fear of and respect for the United States. With Joe Biden in the Office, we are the laughing stock of the world.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal attorney who resides in Rogersville. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com