Hawkins County parks director John Young reported last week that the Laurel Run Park erosion projects on the Holston River shoreline and the hiking trail have been completed.
Young told the Parks Committee at its April 6 meeting that more than 2,000 trees have been planted along the river bank, as well as on both sides of the walking path adjacent to the river.
Last year the Hawkins County Commission budgeted $135,000 for Phase 2 of the erosion project, but Grimm Construction offered the only bid at $98,238.
The project involved the installation of a protective fabric, large stones and then smaller stones along approximately 830 feet of river bank from the boat ramp on the west end of the park to where Laurel Run Creek empties into the river.
The park’s river bank has been prone to erosion due to its location at a bend in the Holston River were the pressure of the current hits the shoreline. Park erosion became a major concern in the mid-2010s after it was determined that 6-10 feet of shoreline had been lost over the course of a decade.
Trees that had been planted well off the riverbank sank into the river, and in some places the river encroached less than 3 feet from the paved walking path.
He staggered Red Buds and Dogwoods along both sides of the walking path; as well as Black Willows along the river bank.
Young said the new trees are intended to hold the soil and rock in place.
In 2019, the County Commission budgeted $75,000 to pay for Phase 1 of the river bank erosion project which covered the eastern half of the park. The Tennessee Valley Authority also contributed 85 truckloads of rock that would have cost another $50,000. Much of that rock was also used in recently completed Phase 2.
Young noted that the hiking trail erosion project was completed the evening of April 5. The hiking trail follows Laurel Run Creek up mountain to two popular waterfalls and an overlook, and also connects Laurel Run Park to the Bays Mountain network of trails.
Due to recent flooding, however, the hiking trail had been damaged with large ruts, and the foot-bridge foundations were being damaged by erosion. The hiking trail project diverted water off the trail in several locations and included some culverts and new rock to protect bridge foundations.
“I was at the park this (April 6) morning and it looks good,” said Parks Committee chairman Jeff Barrett. “The way the trees were laid out along the river banks, it curves around. If you go and look at the different colored flags, each flag is a different color for a different type of tree. Looking ahead 20 years, if you can envision where the flags are will be trees, I think 15-20 years from now it’s going to be very beautiful.”