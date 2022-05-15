On a deserted hillside in west Carters Valley once stood Valley View Church and school. Here also in a lonely windswept cemetery lie the remains of the Smith Family.
Gunned down in the prime of their lives nearly 94 years ago, they rest nearly forgotten by time and place in overgrown unmarked graves from the long-dead past.
This is their untold story.
In the balmy summer of 1928, just a few months before the beginning of the Great Depression, Neal Smith, and his family of seven left Hamilton Ohio in search of work in East Tennessee. His wife Daisy Hickman Smith had relatives in Hawkins County who found them a house to rent on the Miller Horn farm near Surgoinsville.
Horn a prosperous farmer agreed to help out the down on their luck Smith family. In turn Neal and his oldest son Clarence contracted to work for Horn. Neal’s wife Daisy was left to take care of the youngest sons George, Clyde and L.B . She also took care of Stella the pregnant wife of Clarence. Eager for a better future the Smith family settled into the small tenant house with hearts full of hope. But alas it was not to be.
Miller Horn was born in 1882 into a family of Hawkins County farmers. He fought in Cuba during the Spanish-American War. Afterwards he returned to Hawkins County. He was married and had a child on the way when in June 1913 he was arrested for the murder of James Busick and was later given 10 to 20 years at Brushy Mountain prison. The sentence was later reversed and Horn was set free.
In 1928 his wife of 18 years passed away and left him with eight children to raise and more heartache was on the way. In a 1961 interview with Life Magazine Horn claimed that in the fall of 1928, he let the Smith’s have a cow and told the oldest son Clarence he could work it out on his farm.
But Horn said he didn’t like the way the boy worked so he fired him. In Horn’s account Clarence and his parents returned the next day armed with a pistol, a double bladed ax and a shot gun.
A shootout ensued which resulted in the death of the three Smith’s. Horn Claimed self defense on all three accounts. But according to accounts given by witnesses at the time and records taken from the County archives, it was Neal not Clarence who contracted to work for the cow.
Mr. Smith claimed Horn reneged on their deal when he repossessed the cow after Smith had done his fair share of the work they both agreed on. A Tennessee State warrant taken against Miller Horn dated Sept. 4 1928 states that Neal Smith made the following statement “on or about Sept 4. Miller Horn committed a felony by feloniously taking and carrying away and appropriating to his own use one Jersey cow the property of affiant and of the value of $100 with the intent to then and there to deprive the true owner,” Horn was ordered to return the cow.
The late L.B Smith one of the surviving eye witnesses to the killings claimed that the argument over the cow caused the whole incident. It was his opinion that the women in both families also contributed to the conflict by gossiping amongst each other. Horn was also angry and embarrassed that Smith had taken him to court.
He threatened Smith who went to see the sheriff a couple times because he was afraid Horn would hurt his family. The Smith’s were actually planning on returning to Ohio which L.B believed further infuriated Horn. Everything came to a head on the morning of Oct. 1, 1928. This is the account L.B Smith witnessed. Mother Smith, Stella, Clyde, George and L.B were having breakfast; Neal and Clarence were working at the barn.
All of a sudden a shot rang out and Mrs. Smith exclaimed” Oh Lord! Miller Horn has killed your daddy ! More shots rang out. They all ran out into the yard with Mrs. Smith leading the way. Clarence lay in a pool of blood near the barn. Stella began to scream hysterically. Miller Horn was shooting at them. Neal lay crumpled on the ground.
Horn shot again and Mrs. Smith went down in a lifeless heap, the horror still frozen on her face. Then he shot at 9 year old Clyde and the bullet grazed his hand. In order to save himself he fell to the ground and played dead. Horn then aimed his gun at 12 year old George and pulled the trigger but the gun misfired.
That’s when Horn turned and went back home. 8 year old L.B stood there in a state of shock and witnessed the whole bloody scene. His daughter Nancy Smith says her father went to his grave believing that Miller Horn had intended to wipe out the whole Smith family that day.
When the smoke cleared three little boys were without parents and a wife had lost her husband. Stella would later lose her baby as a result of the trauma. Three carloads of law officers came after Horn and they took him to jail. During his trial he would claim that Neal attacked him with an axe but he was not able to prove it. He received a life sentence for the killing.
Later he was tried for the murder of Daisy Smith and was sentenced to the electric chair but later the decision was reversed. He was never tried for killing Clarence whom he claimed shot at him with a pistol. The funeral was held at Valley View Church also called Campbell’s.
The Smith’s were buried in the adjoining graveyard. L.B’s Mother-in-law attended the service and remembered blood dripping from the homemade pine coffins. The surviving Smith boys were sent to an orphanage in Boone North Carolina but they later returned to Hawkins County. Miller Horn served his time in prison and in his old age he was finally allowed to return to Hawkins County.
In the end the remaining members of the Smith family held no animosity against Horn and even the Smith brothers grew up to forgive him, although they never got over the tragic death of their parents and brother.
For more information about the Miller Horn interview check out “Murders in East Tennessee” by Shelia W Johnston.
Rodney Ferrell is the former Hawkins County Historian and the author of three books on local history and culture. He has also written numerous newspaper articles and can be reached at stonypoint67@yahoo.com