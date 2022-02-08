The Hawkins County Board of Education voted 5-0 last week to sell Keplar Elementary, but the fate of McPheeters Bend Elementary remained in question after a 3-2 vote in favor of repurposing the school.
Both small rural schools were closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year as a cost savings measure due to low enrollment and impending facility repair costs.
During a Jan. 27 workshop the BOE informally agreed to begin the process of selling Keplar Elementary, whose students were transferred mainly to Hawkins Elementary and Joseph Rogers Primary in Rogersville.
That plan was approved with no dissenting votes during the Feb. 3 BOE meeting. Director of School Matt Hixson was directed to acquire an appraisal of the nine acre campus and report those findings back to the BOE before the property is listed for sale or auction.
The BOE also agreed that it will give a church or community resource agency first priority for the purchase of Keplar. If no such organization can meet a fair market price for the property it will be listed for anyone to purchase.
Hixson said that when the appraisal is completed he will return to the board with that information so that a minimum bid can be approved before a auction is advertised.
Repurposing McPheeters Bend
During the Jan. 27 BOE workshop the board agreed, albeit not unanimously, to recommend that McPheeters Bend be repurposed for several uses. Students from McPheeters Bend were mainly relocated to Carters Valley Elementary, although some went to Church Hill Elementary.
Proposed new uses for McPheeters Bend included Upper End satellite locations for Pathways Alternative School, the Virtual Academy tutoring classroom, and Family Resource Center; as well as for evening adult education classrooms, evening firefighter training classrooms, and professional training resources for teachers.
Hixson said no additional staff would be hired for these programs.
According to the proposal the board would re-evaluate McPheeters Bend at the end of the 2022-23 school year to determine if the programs should continue there, or the property placed up for sale.
The school roof is leaking in the kitchen area, and the remainder of the roof is approaching the end of its lifespan and will have to be replaced eventually at an estimated cost of $250,000.
The board voted 3-2 in favor of the repurposing plan with Board Chairman Chris Christian, McClure Boyd and Jackie Charles in favor; and Judy Trent and Tecky Hicks opposed. Kathy Cradic was unable to attend due to illness, and Debbie Shedden had a work obligation and couldn’t attend.
”We have put a timeline to it”
Trent had previously stated that her constituents told her if Keplar was sold, they wanted McPheeters Bend sold.
Hicks expressed concern about potential costs of maintaining McPheeters Bend.
“As I understand we closed Keplar and McPheeters Bend on the same principles of the lack of student enrollment and facility repair needs,” Hicks said. “Are we going to be liable to repair this building and those facilities if something happens to them.”
Christian said the only current leaks are in the kitchen which wouldn’t be used. The rest of the roof should be OK for at least five years. All other aspects of the school structure are sound, Christian added.
“We’ve got a facility that’s got some use left in it, although not as an elementary school because of our student (enrollment) numbers,” Christian said. “Creating opportunities is what this Board of Education is here to do.”
Christian added “We have put a timeline to it. If it’s not effective and it’s not providing the opportunities we hope it will, I’ll sit right here and tell you now at the end of the 2022-23 this school board will take action.”
Following the 3-2 vote in favor of repurposing, Hicks said he believed the motion required a majority of the full board, or four votes, to be approved. As of Friday the question hadn’t been resolved and Hixson told the Review that he was awaiting a legal opinion.
Christian said the board will proceed as if the vote was successful until he hears differently from an attorney. If that’s the case the McPheeters Bend issue will be placed on the March agenda when hopefully all seven board members will be able to attend.
In other Feb. 3 business
The BOE voted 4-1 in favor of pledging $2 million toward a new Career and Technical Education (CTE) facility at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
The BOE isn’t allocating those funds, but committing them in the event that sufficient additional funding is acquired to complete the project.
The only no vote was cast by Hicks who said he didn’t have enough information on the project to cast a vote in favor.
The BOE also voted 5-0 in favor of entering into a contract with Holston Electric Cooperative to install and maintain new LED lights for the Rogersville Middle football field, and the Surgoinsville Middle baseball and softball fields.
The contract is for approximately $5,000 per month and includes electricity.