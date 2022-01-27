A 16-year-old student attending Kingsport’s Cora Cox Academy alternative school was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly pointing a loaded handgun at another student.
According got the Kingsport Police Department, officers were dispatched to the school on Myrtle Street at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday where they reportedly found the student with a loaded handgun.
Police disarmed and arrested the student, after which it was determined that the suspect had threatened at least one student during an attempted robbery in a restroom, police said.
The student with the gun was being held with charges pending, and the KPD reported the incident remains under investigation.