MORRISTOWN — End-of-school awards were presented recently to a number of graduates of Walters State Community College in the readership area of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle.
Shannon M. Greene, of Bulls Gap, and Savang Moua, of Greeneville shared the outstanding Niswonger Campus student award.
Three students were honored as dual enrollment college graduates: Kassidy L. Dean, of Sneedville; Madison R. Loose of Seymour; and Chloe S. Waldroupe of Greeneville.
Caden Hickman, of Rogersville, was recognized for serving as the president of the Senator’s Pages and Logan O’Handley, also of Rogersville, was recognized for serving as president of the Student Government Association.
Departmental award recipients include:
• General Studies — Johnnie N. Gregg of Bulls Gap;
• History — Zachary N. Harris of Bulls Gap;
• Education — Caden Hickman of Rogersville;
• Culinary Arts — Katherine R. Beyersdorf, Kingsport;
• Physical Therapist Assistant — April M. Conkin, Kingsport;
• Respiratory Care — Charity Franklin, Mosheim;
• Pharmacy Technician — Samantha P. Riley, Sneedville;
• English — Katrina M. Bosse, Bean Station;
• Studio Arts — Laura Harper, Mohawk; and,
• Biology — Earl Travis Cantrell, Rogersville.
Outstanding student athletes were also honored with end-of-the-semester awards. Recipients were:
• Tyler Arnold, of Kingsport, men’s basketball; and,
• Logan P. Hullette, of Church Hill, baseball.
