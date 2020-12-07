For over a decade a corrupt family controlled the entire political machine in McMinn County, Tn. It started in 1936 when Paul Cantrell was elected county sheriff and he was re-elected again in 38, and 40. In 1942 and 1944, he was elected to the Tennessee state senate while his chief deputy, Pat Mansfield, won the county sheriff seat. In 1946, Paul Cantrell ran again, for sheriff, while Mansfield sought the Tennessee state senate.
The sheriff’s deputies accepted bribes, intimidated voters, tampered with ballot boxes, and often physically battered those who spoke out. The deputies falsely ticketed and arrested individuals to obtain finances for personal and political purposes. The sheriff and his deputies received fees for every person they booked, incarcerated, and released. The more people they arrested, the more money they got.
Local political bosses were just as corrupt. The U.S. Department of Justice received numerous complaints of electoral fraud in the 1940, 1942, and 1944 elections. They did nothing.
The tyrannical local establishment outraged a group of World War II veterans, who had returned to their home county. During the 1946 election, the vets fielded their own candidates in hopes of having a fraud-free election. Anticipating trouble from corrupt politicians, they contacted the Tennessee Governor and Secretary of State, asking for assistance with the election and keeping the peace in McMinn County. The Democrat controlled law enforcement abused their authority by harassing the returning GIs. They made a racket out of arresting, fining, and beating GIs for frivolous nonsense.
The GIs were enraged. On Election Day, Aug.1, 1946, Sheriff Mansfield recruited two to three hundred “deputies” to detain and beat ex-GI poll watchers. Mansfield and his “deputies” took the ballot boxes back to the jailhouse for an “official” count. That was a violation of Tennessee law, which required that ballots must be counted in full view of the voting public.
Armed and angry, the veterans tried to return the ballot boxes to prevent electoral fraud and tyranny. The conflict that followed became known as The Battle of Athens. The veterans flushed out and arrested the corrupt politicians and “deputies”, and placed them under citizens’ arrest in the jailhouse. With the corrupt forces detained, ten years of suppressed rage exploded among the townspeople. Had it not been for the GIs, the people might have killed many of them. The GIs had cleared the jail of those who had been unjustly incarcerated and then safely locked up their corrupt prisoners.
On Aug. 2, a headline in The New York Times wrongly reported, “TENNESSEE SHERIFF is SLAIN IN PRIMARY DAY VIOLENCE.” Even back then, the FAKE NEWS was quick to jump on a story. The national press was almost unanimous in condemning the actions of the GIs.
Armed GIs patrolled streets that were still tense with rumors of a Mansfield army poised to reclaim Athens. Hundreds of men, issued with permits to carry weapons, guarded the town from the rooftops.
The veterans were never prosecuted for their armed resistance to unbridled tyranny. The weapons they borrowed from the local armory were cleaned and returned before sunrise the next morning.
The ex-GI electoral candidates were ultimately victorious over the corrupt political machine and the rule of law had been restored to McMinn County.
A columnist, George Rasley, wrote “…as the Battle of Athens demonstrated, Americans are not inclined to accept being bullied into submission to corrupt Democrats, and when peaceful means fail, natural law allows a remedy from the people for corruption and political oppression.”
We should never forget this important event in Tennessee’s history. Voter fraud, corruption, and tyranny have existed for a long time. But in a civilized, free society that operates by the rule of law, there is no excuse for bowing to tyranny. And when all other constitutional remedies fail, the 2nd Amendment is the peoples’ tool for law enforcement.
I am thankful for brave veterans, then and now, who honor their oath to defend us from all enemies, foreign and domestic, even after returning home when their service is complete.
So here we are 64 years later. We, the “deplorables” in flyover country, have come to expect fraud, corruption, voter intimidation, and undemocratic election stealing for too many voting cycles. The GOP had better wake up. We will not continue to support the conservative party if the party is indistinguishable from the Democrat party. We are tired of all this inside-the-beltway, good-old-boys, elite cronyism crap. We may be unsophisticated, uneducated, uncouth, and untoothed; we may be older and weaker, but we still have our pitchforks, our guns, and our votes.
So, listen up GOP, if you want our votes, FIX THE PROBLEM. All this voter fraud and election tampering is to your shame. Expose the corruption, and arrest and convict the criminals.
I say this with all kindness and sincerity, GET WITH US OR GET LOST.
Ralph M. Petersen- an American Patriot
(Information source — A 1946 History Lesson on Election Fraud in Tennessee.)
Ralph Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the Olde Towne Emporium, located at 212 E. Main St. In Rogersville.