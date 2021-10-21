A Rogersville man who pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to attempted rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery was sentenced by Judge John Dugger to 15 years with no eligibility for early release.
Zachary Lynn Gulley, 25, 701 Dennis Drive, Rogersville, was originally indicted in 2019 on Class A felony rape of a child.
According to the indictment, the rape and sexual battery of an 11-year-old girl occurred between the dates of Dec. 1, 2017, and Feb. 14, 2018.
The victim’s mother stated that her daughter was forcibly raped by Gulley, who was a friend of the family.
Rape of a child is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if convicted.
Although Gulley pleaded down to the Class B felony attempted rape of a child, which carries a sentence of 8-12 years, his plea agreement called for a 15 year sentence above that range.
Gulley was also ordered to pay $5,539 in fines and fees, and upon his release from prison he’ll be required to register as a convicted sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Other recent Criminal Court pleas
Chad Evans Lee, 46, 3304 Watterson St., Kingsport, was sentenced to eight years with a 30 percent release eligibility and ordered to pay $2,097 in fines and fees for attempted aggravated statutory rape by an authority figure, and an additional Class C felony sex charge. Upon his release Lee will be required to register as a convicted sex offender for life.
Summer Dawn Good, 37, 2930 Rt. 66S, Rogersville, was sentenced to two years and one day and ordered to pay $3,164 in fees and fees for facilitation to possession of Schedule II narcotics (meth) with intent to deliver.
Travis Blake Beck, 33, 519 Clay Street, Rogersville was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and fined $8,000, and ordered to pay $535 in restitution to the HCSO for three counts of possession meth with intent to deliver and delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Shannon Dale Herron, 39, 203 Big Hill Road, Mooresburg was sentenced to four years supervised probation and fined $250 for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Justin Wayne Caudill, 31, 49 Fox Glove Court, Jonesborough was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and fined $4150 for felony possession of meth, delivery of a counterfeit controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Charles Gatewood, 57, 120 Hyder Lane, Surgoinsville, was sentenced eight years with 30 percent release eligibility and fined $2,200 for delivery of meth, driving while in possession of meth, and driving on a revoked license third offense.
Cody Lynn Dawson, 28, 1000 Stonegate Road, Kingsport was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and fined $2,000 for facilitation of the deliver of meth.