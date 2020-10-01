Ruth Ginsberg became famous for being the second female and first Jewish justice of the Supreme Court. During her ascent to the top, Ruth experienced discrimination for being a woman, despite being intellectually gifted and qualified. Consequently, she successfully fought for women’s rights. Living her life as a non-observant Jew, Ruth promoted abortion and homosexuality, and objected to the Supreme Court bar inscribing its certificates "in the year of our Lord." Categorized as “liberal,” Justice Ginsberg was an award winning, powerful woman who altered U.S. law.
Elon, one of Israel’s judges, was a Zebulunite who led Israel for ten years. His life was summed up in one short verse. The next verse revealed that he died and where he was buried (Judges 12:11-12). Elon apparently made no great blunders like some of Israel’s other judges, but there is also no record of any positive contributions from him. He invested ten years in leading God’s chosen people, only to get a trivial accounting for his life.
Debbie, my son’s mother-in-law, was relatively unknown. At her funeral, she was referred to as the “Proverbs 31 woman.” Her children, husband, and friends acknowledged her godly attributes and deeds, and praised her (Proverbs 31:26-29).
One day, your life will be summarized in a paragraph or two. How will you be remembered? Do your present decisions, actions, and character (which are composing your story) reflect what you want said about your life?
No one knows how much time God will give each one of us on earth, so it’s important to make each day count. The Bible reveals this temporary life (that we’re living now) is to prepare us for our future eternal one. Do we live our lives being mindful of that truth? Are we deepening our relationship with the Lord and heeding His commands?
Many greedy people fearlessly ignore the Supreme Judge of the world while striving for power, wealth, and comfort. Jesus advised us to store up treasures in heaven, not on earth (Matthew 6:19-21). He also told a parable about the rich fool’s plans to eat, drink, and be merry after building bigger barns for his accumulated wealth. But the fool died and lost everything (Luke 12:13-21). Do we focus on our personal ambitions and ignore God, without considering the everlasting consequences? Jesus warned us with the story of another rich man who regretted his selfish lifestyle after he died, and begged to warn his brothers of hell’s agony (Luke 16:19-31).
We were created with spiritual purpose that often is disregarded. Are we godly influences in the lives of those we encounter? Does any of our life’s work have eternal value? Jesus taught that the rewards for His followers (who love, trust, and serve Him) are great.
Genuine Christians try to live godly lives that please the Lord. Their ultimate desire (when they see Jesus face to face) is to hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant…Come and share your master’s happiness!” (Matthew 25:21). I’m sure Debbie was overjoyed in hearing Jesus’ greeting.
Let’s ask the Lord to help us live fruitful lives that bring honor and glory to Him, because that is valued by God and rewarded for eternity. As long as you’re alive, it’s not too late. What will be your legacy?