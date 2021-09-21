Rogersville teens Ethan Bowman and Evie Dellinger were recently named to the elite Southeastern Swimming All-Star Team.
Southeastern Swimming is one of 59 Local Swimming Committees (LSC’s) that make up USA Swimming, the governing body for US Olympic Swimming. Southeastern Swimming represents about 7,900 swimmers from 79 clubs located in the States of Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee. To be named to the All-Star Team elite qualifications have to be met.
Ethan and Evie train together under the coaching of the Barracuda Swim Club and Coach Gian Polignano. They train 6 days a week, spending countless hours and Swimming many miles a year.
Both swimmers have represented the Barracuda Swim Club at the elite level at Southeastern Championships, and Age Group Sectionals.
Ethan Bowman was also selected to represent Southeastern Swimming at the Southern Age Group Zone meet in Tupelo, MS.
Both hope to continue to prevail at a sport that requires significant determination and discipline.
All photos courtesy of Amanda Dellinger.