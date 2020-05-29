This past school year has certainly been interesting. Students had to be educated from home for the last quarter. For home schoolers, this was nothing new, but for those enrolled in other schools, parents became the substitute teachers making sure their students got their assignments and completed them. I saw Face Book posts from parents who said they’d never take their children’s teachers for granted again. Other posts revealed parents’ creativity in teaching their older children how to change a tire and balance a checkbook.
If your child had “online” school, did you observe what was being taught? Homeschooling and private schools have been growing rapidly because of certain states’ Islamic-training, Common Core curriculum, unsafe laws allowing boys to enter girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, and Planned Parenthood’s intrusive presence. The faculty director of Harvard Law School’s Child Advocacy Program is presently calling for a ban on home schooling because parents have “authoritarian control” over their kids. She complains that children are taught religious values (that contradict the public schools’ indoctrination). Let that sink in. What a child learns early on becomes the core for comparing all other information.
Where do students learn about the true standard of morality? The responsibility ultimately lies with the parents who choose the amount of biblical education their child receives. Since the Bible is the basis for all standards, one’s education is incomplete without it. Laying a biblical foundation in a child’s life is advantageous for helping them through every situation. “All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
The Bible is the source of truth (starting with creation) and the source of wisdom (spiritual knowledge, understanding, and discernment). “From infancy you have known the holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise …” (2T imothy 3:15). Thus, we are to fix God’s words in our hearts and minds, and teach them to our children (Deuteronomy 11:18-19).
Those without biblical knowledge lack answers to life’s questions. The Bible reveals the history of the world, our purpose in life, and prepares us for what will happen after our bodies die. Studying this relevant textbook equips readers to identify falsehoods and recognize truth, learn about God, and live fruitful lives. Biblical education benefits students of all ages intellectually, socially, emotionally, and spiritually.
Did your child receive any biblical education while he/she was at home? One grandmother had fun challenging her granddaughter to memorize her favorite verses in the Bible. Offering a (small) monetary reward caused the child to prioritize that effort and excitedly Face Time her after each completed task. Additionally, each passage was explained by the mom and grandma, and shared stories made those verses come alive. Now this eight-year-old has more biblical truths stored in her mind. And she’s happily expanding her biblical knowledge with memorizing the Ten Commandments, ten Egyptian plagues, six days of creation, and Jesus’ disciples’ names.
It’s said that much learning is caught rather than taught. Therefore, Christians are biblically directed to be godly examples. We’re to set an example in speech, life, love, faith, and purity (1 Timothy 4:12). Students need adult and peer righteousness to emulate, but they also need daily Christian encouragement to counteract the bombardment of immorality and deceit in their world.
The Bible’s accuracy and worth is unmatched. Will you and your family be reading and learning from it this summer and the next school year? Will you tell your child or a loved one what it means to be a Christian and reveal all the benefits that come from trusting and obeying God? Make a difference in another person’s life and share what is most important in this temporary broken world — why Jesus Christ is your Lord and Savior.
