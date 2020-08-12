ROGERSVILLE — As predicted by the U.S. Geological Survey, an aftershock measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was felt in northwestern North Carolina and northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, following Sunday’s larger 5.1-magnitude temblor that rattled dishes in cabinets up to 90 miles away around 8:07 a.m. on Aug. 9.
Sunday’s quake happened along the North Carolina-Virginia state line about 2.5 miles southeast of Sparta, NC, in Alleghany County, or about 80 miles E/NE of Rogersville, according to the USGS.
The earlier quake, which was the strongest to occur in North Carolina since a 5.5 magnitude quake happened near Asheville in 1916, was at a depth of about two miles.
The moderate quake was the sixth in that area in a 25-hour span, the USGS said. A series of smaller quakes began about 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, the strongest of which was a 2.6 magnitude tremor that struck about two miles south of Sparta at 1:57 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday’s quake was felt as far south as Augusta, Georgia, and as far north as Staunton, Virginia, including by residents of Hawkins and Hancock counties in NE Tennessee.
According to the USGS, when multiple quakes occur in a small region, the chance of a larger earthquake is greater.
Tuesday’s event, which occured about 3:45 p.m., was in the same area at a depth of about one mile.
North Carolina does not have active fault zones, but Sarah Carmichael, an associate geology professor at Appalachian State University, said in published reports that small quakes in the state are “associated with very old faults that formed during the building of the Appalachian mountains.”
“The faults themselves aren’t active anymore in terms of tectonics, but as the North American plate moves/shifts with time and builds up stress, these little faults will be the things that can move a bit to diffuse some of the stress on the plate,” Carmichael told the Winston Salem Journal.