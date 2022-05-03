Hawkins County School District recently hosted a banquet to award its district-wide “Employees of the Year” recipients and honor those were selected employee of the year at their respective schools.
Each school selected an employee of the year in the following employee groups: Teacher of the Year, Support Staff of the Year, Bus Driver of the Year, and Substitute Teacher.
Those groups were also divided between Elementary Schools, Middle Schools, and High Schools to establish three overall Teacher of the Year recipients in each group.
A total of 64 Hawkins County School system employees were recognized and at each of the school sites and presented with a plaque.
From this list of employees district level winners were chosen in either the elementary, middle or high school category for Teachers, Principals, Supervisors, Support Staff, and Maintenance employees.
These employees were treated to a special luncheon prepared by Volunteer High School’s Culinary Program.
Local businesses and organizations sponsored this “Red Carpet Event” event and donated items for swag bags and door prizes.
Plaques were purchased through the Utrust Employee Appreciation Mini-Grant.
HCS personnel director Teresa Drinnon noted, “We recognize that our employees are essential to the success of students, and we value each and all for their dedication and commitment to Hawkins County School District.”
District-wide Award recipients
Teachers of the Year: Tracie Jones (Mount Carmel Elementary), Brian Shaver (Church Hill Middle), and Tina Evans Volunteer High School).
Support Staff of the Year: Sara Wade (Carters Valley Elementary), Amanda Hickernell (Surgoinsville Middle), Velma Helton (Cherokee High School), and Jennifer Michel (Central Office).
Principal Of the Year: Amanda Smith (Surgoinsville Elementary).
Supervisor of the Year: Becky Little (nursing).
Maintenance and Bus Drivers of the Year: Luke Rogers, Becky Cornwell, Andy Byrd, and Joey Lalonde.
Substitute Teachers of the Year: Glenda Davis, Angela Wallace, and LeAnn Lipe.
School award winners
Teachers of the year for each schools: Leighann Roberson (Bulls Gap); Melinda Cannon (Carters Valley); Travis Bernard (Cherokee); Rachel James (Church Hill Intermediate); Shellie Billings (Clinch); Heather McMillan (Hawkins Elementary); Cindi Roberts (JRP); Christine Cunningham (Mooresburg Elementary); Lauren Smith (Rogersville Middle); Tammy Jones (St. Clair Elementary); April Skeen (Surgoinsville Elementary); and Meagan Mauk (Surgoinsville Middle).
Support Staff from each schools: Sherry Dyer (Bulls Gap); Sonda Summey (Church Hill Elementary); Virginia Winstead (Church Hill Intermediate); Christina Roberts (Church Hill Middle); Donna Lawson (Clinch); Whitney Charles (Hawkins Elementary); Gerena Manis (JRP); Darlene Parkey (Mooresburg Elementary); Denisa Harper (Mount Carmel Elementary); Melita Ringley (Rogersville Middle); Leah Thompson (St. Clair Elementary); Rebecca Chandler (Surgoinsville Elementary); and Bobbie Anderson (Volunteer).
Bus Driver of the year for each school: Tracy King; Lisa Hensley; James Helton; Angie Smith; Nathalie Wyss; Jodi Bond; Patsy McAnally; Callie Clark; Aleita Gladson; Gary Delph; Paul Beckner; Greg Page; and Becky Cornwell.
Substitute of the year for each school: Carla Arnott; Lorraine english; Donna Gerhardt; Ronald Gunter; Bethany Lawson; James McAnally; Nancy Wallace; Ashley Engle; Jacyln Roberts; Betty Brown; Susan Greer; and Teresa Hall.