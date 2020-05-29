ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee High School held commencement exercises for the Class of 2020 last Saturday at the school’s gymnasium.
The first official school activity since being closed two months ago due to the nationwide coronavirus shutdown, the graduation ceremony observed “social distancing” protocols.
Rather than being conducted in a packed house as the usual custom, 10 graduates and their respective family members were rotated into the gym at a time and kept spaced apart until their turn on stage.
After the graduate’s name was called, the student crossed the stage and was greeted by Cherokee Principal David Kenner and Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson, who then presented the grad with a booklet for their diploma.
Family members were permitted to photograph their graduate’s turn across the stage before the student exited the stage for an official photo, then went down the hall to obtain the actual diploma and clear up any obligations.
The event, albeit a bit longer than usual, appeared to go off without hitch, and graduates were allowed a semblance of the annual rite of passage to conclude what was a most unusual school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.