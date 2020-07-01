ROGERSVILLE — The Local Artists Gallery is pleased to announce their artist of the month for July is Monica Byington.
Monica joined the gallery in 2015 and has progressed in oil paintings since joining the Adult Art Classes led by Christine Fore.
She now does commissioned portraits and has began to work in watercolor as well.
Monica has taken a first place ribbon at the first contest she entered art in at the Heritage Association held Art Show in 2017 and has won a ribbon every year since. Last Heritage Days brought a third place place ribbon for her portrait of an Indian boy.
Monica is a long time resident of Surgoinsville and spends alot of time at the gallery honing her skills while working behind the counter.
Her are pieces are displayed in the front window of the Local Artists Gallery for the month of July.
There will be a meet and greet, a free event for the public, on Friday, July 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. Come and enjoy complimentary refreshments and cool off during the Cruise In while meeting some of the Gallery’s artists who will be in attendance.
