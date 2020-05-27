HARROGATE — Lincoln Memorial University conferred 547 degrees — including 168 associate, 220 baccalaureate, 140 masters, three educational specialist and 16 doctorate — on candidates that completed the degree requirements at the close of the spring semester on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
LMU’s Spring 2020 semester was completed online due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The University also canceled the spring commencement ceremonies.
Among the graudates from the Review’s coverage area were:
• Leah Fields, of Mount Carmel, who earned an Associate of Science in Nursing degree;
• Nicole Jacobson, of Rogersville, who earned an Associate of Science in Veterinary Medical Techonology degree;
• Kristyn Kelly, of Mooresburg, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Arts in English degree;
• Emily Long, of Bulls Gap, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Human Learning and Development (Elementary Education) degree;
• Samantha Peach, of Bulls Gap, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Social Work degree;
• Hunter Wyatt, of Rogersville, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Conservation Biology degree; and,
• Sana Pathan, of Mount Carmel, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner degree.
