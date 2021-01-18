Northeast State’s Workforce Solutions presents the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant course

Northeast State’s Office of Workforce Solutions is offering a 14-week Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) program starting February 9.
The CCMA class utilizes Zoom to host virtual lecture meetings with on-ground laboratory work at the Northeast State Regional Center for Health Professions (RCHP), located at 300 W. Main Street., in Kingsport. The Zoom virtual lectures are scheduled Tuesday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. On-ground labs are scheduled for Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at RCHP.
Medical assistants complete administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. Duties vary with the location, specialty, and size of the practice. Typical tasks include:
Recording patient history and personal information
Measuring vital signs, such as blood pressure
Assisting with patient examinations
Giving injections or medications as directed by the physician
Scheduling patient appointments
Preparing blood samples for laboratory tests
Entering patient information into medical records
Individuals interested in starting a career in the medical field or those looking to develop skills may benefit from this program. The program fee includes the National Healthcareer Association (NHA) Certified Clinical Medical Assistant exam. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says employment in this field is projected to grow more than 20 percent through 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations.
Fee for the course is $995. A registration meeting by appointment only is scheduled Jan. 26 to ensure all required paperwork has been submitted.
To make a registration appointment and/or register for this class, contact Rebecca Moody with Workforce Solutions at 423.354.5353 or rzmoody@northeaststate.edu.