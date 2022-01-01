Collecting required documents when they arrive this month can help you when filing your tax return in 2022. This include taking steps related to Economic Impact Payments (stimulus) and advance child tax credit payments.
If you received advance Child Tax Credit payments, you will need to compare the amount you received in 2021 with the amount of the Child Tax Credit that you are eligible to claim on your 2021 tax return.
If you received less than the amount for which you are eligible, you will get the remainder by claiming it as a Child Tax Credit on your 2021 tax return.
If you received more than the amount you are eligible for, you might need to repay some or all of the excess payment when you file your return.
The IRS will send Letter 6419 in January, which will report the total amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments you received in 2021. Be sure to keep this form and any other IRS letters about advance Child Tax Credit payments with your tax records.
You will need to reconcile advance Child Tax Credit payments on your 2021 tax return.
If you are eligible for the Child Tax Credit and did not get the advance payments in 2021, you can still get a lump-sum payment by claiming the credit when you file your return.
People who don’t normally need to file a return would need to file to get their Child Tax Credit if it wasn’t received in advance.
If you didn’t get the amount of the third stimulus that you are eligible for, you would need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit when you file your 2021 tax return.
The IRS will send Letter 6475 that reports the total amount of the third stimulus you received. Keep this letter with your other tax records. You can also go to the IRS.gov Online Account to find the amount of your stimulus payment.
Using the correct stimulus and advance Child Tax Credit payment amounts will help you avoid a processing delay of your refund.
Keeping all your tax documents together can help you avoid the frustration of trying to locate all of the documents when it’s time to file your return.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. Email him at david@yourtaxcare.com