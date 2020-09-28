Jennifer Jones, one of the leaders of the Recovery Rally 2020 stated, the greatest threat to East Tenn. is not riots, COVID, hurricanes or fires, it’s addiction.
Jones is part of a growing voice for the addicted in Hawkins County who sponsored the 2020 Recovery Rally at the Rogersville City Park from 3-9 p.m. last Saturday.
The official sponsor of Saturday night’s Rally was the Hawkins County Anti-Drug Coalition, which is made up of concerned community leaders, judges, parents and friends wanting to see Hawkins County’s war on drugs taken to a higher level.
The park was arrayed with display booths, games, food and inflatables with music and encouraging testimonies on stage. Vendors offered a variety of wares including custom painted Halloween masks, handmade jewelry made with harvested snake skins, home-canned goods, popcorn, cotton candy, cosmetics, and T-shirts.
There were also special guest representatives present from Forward Flag, a newly opened veteran’s resource center in Rogersville, along with Recovery Resources of the Tri-Cities. Gallon, a youngster in attendance, won the joke contest which was a gift basket from Texas Roadhouse.
While Jones said, it is going to take a “massive collective effort” to turn around this epidemic in Hawkins County, we are continuously seeing success stories take place. Some people would say, there is no escape from drug addiction, but we know that is just not true.
If proper state attention, cooperation and funding were available, we could then begin to see inroads to eradicate the plague of drugs facing Tennessee. We are boasting more and more successes right here in Hawkins County as well.
Jerame Nerren said "a few years ago, there was a prayer walk in the county involving some 5,000 people. After that single effort of prayer, eighteen recovery programs were started within the next 12 months. Unfortunately, many of those have closed since it takes time for the infrastructure of programming to catch six programs are still running strong. One is the one done by Jennifer Jones at The Shepherd’s Center on Monday nights at 6:30 p.m. We’re proud also of Judge Ross who started a Recovery Court back in 2014. Everybody told him it couldn’t be done without large grants, but it seems in answer to prayer, it was done and is still a vital part of giving people a second chance."
One of the keynote speakers for the Rally was Jason Abernathy. Jason has worked for Insight Alliance as part of the Lifeline Peer Project of Tennessee since August 2013. He serves as the Region 1 Lifeline Peer Project Coordinator, and has been a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) since March of 2014. CPRS training provides state certification for individuals who provide direct peer-to-peer support services for those who have mental illness, substance abuse, or co-occurring disorders. He resides in Piney Flats and has just and is currently working toward his Masters of Social Work degree through the University of Tennessee.