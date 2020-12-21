One of the biggest events Of One Accord Ministry does every year is to distribute Christmas food boxes, complete with everything a family needs for a Christmas meal together to some 1,500 families. While 400 of those are given out at Christmas parties, 1,100 are distributed just prior to Christmas, this year Saturday, Dec 19.
The entire process of making and distributing boxes is a community effort. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, the Heritage Lites, and Faith Assembly helped make those boxes up. Then on Saturday Dec 19th, 355 of those boxes were carved off to take to Church Hill for distribution to "upper-end" families.
With lines of traffic, several blocks long, "lower-end" families came to Rogersville's Shepherd's Center to receive their Christmas food box. Some 30 volunteers from the Heritage Lites, Rogersville United Methodist Youth, and Faith Assembly, helped with traffic control or placed food in vehicles with exchanges of Merry Christmas up and down the line. Loading several vehicles at one time made the line move very quickly and efficiently this year and Of One Accord Ministry thanks all those that participate and those who give their time just before Christmas to volunteer.
Pastor Billy Ray Courtney, a member of the founding board of directors, who has recently returned to the board, stated, "this is our opportunity as a community to let people know what a privilege it is to serve them. Over these 33 years, volunteers and clients that regularly interact have become a part of the large family in our county that know and love each other.
We've prayed with them, cried with them, and we end the year wishing them a blessed Christmas, demonstrating the Love of Jesus."