Mount Carmel BMA rescheduled due to lack of quorum; Town has to wait a week for new mayor to be sworn in

There was a packed house last Thursday evening in the Mount Carmel city hall as citizens gathered for the monthly Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting during which Vice Mayor Jennifer Williams was scheduled to be sworn in as Mayor.
However, only two aldermen in addition to Williams were present for the meeting, which resulted in a lack of a quorum. The meeting was rescheduled for Thursday, June 25 at 6:30 p.m.
In addition to swearing Williams in as the new city Mayor, the board also planned to vote on Mayor Christopher Jones and Alderman Carl Wolfe’s resignations as well as appoint someone to fill both Wolfe’s and Williams’ seat.
Mayor and Alderman resign June 11
This came after Jones and Wolfe resigned from their positions just one day after City Attorney John Pevy filed a writ of ouster against them on June 10 in Hawkins Co. Circuit Court.
Jones resigned by email on June 11 and was absent from the town’s workshop that evening. Wolfe resigned in person at the workshop.
Pevy, who is both the city’s attorney and ethic’s officer, alleged within his writ of ouster and suspension that Jones and Wolfe “conspired” to create an unlawful eviction notice using the town’s official seal.
Jones was his arrest for domestic assault on May 28 at the home on 337 Hemlock Street in Mount Carmel that Jones rented from Wolfe.
When Jones was released from jail on June 1 he “was rendered effectively homeless,” as the writ of ouster reads, because his alleged assault victim, Amber Hale was still living at the home, and Jones was ordered to have no contact with her.
Jones allegedly drafted the eviction notice on June 2 on his desktop computer within his City Hall office.
“In the presence of Mount Carmel police officers, Jones stated that under the auspices of making the unlawful eviction document ‘look more official’ he would stamp it with the town of Mount Carmel official seal,” Pevy stated in the ouster notice. “Jones requested the town’s official seal from the Mount Carmel Court Clerk without informing her of the use for which it was to be utilized, and he was provided with the seal owing to his position as the mayor of Mount Carmel.”
Pevy added, “Thereafter, Jones affixed the Town of Mount Carmel’s official seal to the eviction notice document while in the direct presence of a Mount Carmel police officer, the City Administrator, and Alderman Wolfe, though neither the police officer nor the City Administrator were fully cognizant of the purpose to which the Mayor was putting the Town’s seal.”
Third Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, who joined Pevy’s ouster action, has also confirmed that both Jones and Wolfe are now the subjects of a criminal investigation.
Stay tuned for an update on the topic in the Rogersville Review’s Weekend Edition.
