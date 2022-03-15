A man accused of shooting into a camper occupied by his uncle and another man last week is facing three felony charges including aggravated assault and two counts of felony reckless endangerment.
Austin Thomas Wilder, 26, 226 South Fork Branch Road, Rogersville was arrested March 10 at his home on a warrant stemming from an incident that occurred there on the evening of March 8.
HCSO Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report that a witness informed him Wilder had fired a gunshot into the ground in front of the camper, as well as one shot into the camper while it was occupied by Wilder’s uncle and another man.
“(A victim) stated that Austin then left and came back after, and started kicking the door on the camper,” DesOrmeaux said. “(The vicitm) stated an argument began over (the victim’s) dog getting loose.”
DesOrmeaux stated that Wilder had left by the time he arrived on the scene. DesOrmeaux further stated that he observed a hole in the camper that appeared to have been caused by a gunshot, as well as a hole in the ground and part of the bullet laying next to the hole.
The door to the camper was also bent ad had a footprint that was apparently caused when it was kicked. The victim stated he was in fear for his life.
Aggravated assault is a Class C felony punishable by 3-6 years if convicted.